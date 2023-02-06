There are 19 new mesmerizing movies and shows coming to Netflix, MX Player and more

Despite Kartik Aaryan’s action drama Shehzada being delayed by a week, the list of new OTT releases this week on Netflix, Disney+ Hostar and other OTT platforms looks promising. From Shahid Kapoor’s web series farzi to the first part of You Season 4, these exciting new titles are packed with suspense, action, mystery and drama. This week’s list of new OTT releases includes theatrical releases like megastar Mammootty’s action thriller ChristopherMagic Mikes Last dance and more. Scroll down to browse the full list of new movies and shows you’re watching this week.

New OTT releases this week: 19 new mesmerizing movies and shows arriving on Netflix, MX Player and more

February 8th

1. The Exchange – Netflix

Set in the 80s, the Middle Eastern show The exchange follows two women who are willing to go to any length to achieve their goals in the stock market. Can they make a name for themselves in a male-dominated market?

2. Bill Russell: Legend – Netflix

This week’s exciting list of new OTT releases features an interesting documentary that promises to keep you glued to the screen until the very end. Titled Bill Russell: Legend, the Netflix drama focuses on NBA champion and civil rights icon Bill Russell. In addition to focusing on his personal and professional life, the documentary also includes an interview that Russell recorded just before his death.

3. Chasing Ball – MX Player

MX Player is all set to roll out an exciting Chinese drama that will focus on a young aspiring table tennis player and her struggles. Yan Xiao Xi, daughter of a professional table tennis player, also wants to make a name for herself in the game, but because of her weak financial background, she has to combine multiple jobs and her dream. Ball chasing is a motivational drama with an interesting storyline that promises entertainment to the fullest.

February 9th

4. You Season 4 Part 1 – Netflix

The new season of Penn Badgley’s psychological thriller series you also coming to Netflix this week. The new season’s plot revolves around Badgley’s character Joe, who moves to London to start a new chapter in his life. But things take a turn when Joe begins to have a new obsession.

5. Christopher – Theater

Malayalam megastar Mammootty headlines filmmaker B. Unnikrishnan’s upcoming action thriller Christopher. The film revolves around a police officer who is forced to turn into a vigilante when the system fails. High on action and drama, Christopher is a good option to watch if you are looking for a movie with an intriguing story.

6. My Father the Bounty Hunter – Netflix

The new movie from Netflix My father, the bounty hunter follows an intergalactic bounty hunter whose mission turns into a nightmare when his kids accidentally hitch a ride into space with him. While a series of chaotic events derails his mission, unexpected encounters with aliens make things more difficult for the bounty hunter.

Feb. 10

7. 10 Days of a Good Man – Netflix

10 days of a good man is a very captivating Turkish series that focuses on a private detective who accepts a mysterious case of a missing person. The complicated case turns into a life-changing experience for the investigator. The Netflix show will star Nejat Isler and Nur Fettahoglu.

8. For Us – MUBI India

The story of For us focuses on Pankaj, a small-town theater actor who aspires to move to Mumbai and become a well-known actor. However, the journey is not that easy as Pankaj’s family faces a financial crisis after the lockdown. Will he choose his dream of becoming an actor or help his family in times of crisis?

9. Your Place or Mine – Netflix

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon join forces for Netflix’s new romantic comedy With you or with me. The story follows two best friends who decide to swap homes for a week to learn more about each other’s lives. However, their experiment turns into an unexpected rollercoaster ride that brings them closer.

10. Amigos – Theater

South Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Is All Set To Play Triple Role In Upcoming Telugu Action Thriller Friends. Written and directed by Rajendra Reddy, the story of the upcoming film revolves around three lookalikes who become good friends. But a hidden secret could change their whole lives.

11. Love to Hate You – Netflix

This week’s exciting list of new OTT releases also includes Netflix’s new Korean drama Love To Hate You. The show delves into the lives of a lawyer and an A-list actor, who overcome their personal differences when an unexpected situation brings them together.

12. Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney+ Hotstar

Maya Hawke, Alfre Woodard, Laurence Fishburne and Utkarsh Ambudkar have lent their voices to Marvel’s new animated series – Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The plot of the 17-episode series revolves around a teenager who accidentally transports a T-Rex to the present. Watch the two team up to fight rising crime in New York on Disney+ Hotstar.

13. Magic Mike’s Last Dance – Theater

After years away from all the action, Mike Lane has to get back on stage after a bad business deal left him broke. In an effort to make some money, Lane teams up with a wealthy socialite who has an agenda of his own. As they leave for London, she makes Lane an exciting offer he can’t refuse. The film, directed by Steven Soderbergh, stars Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek in lead roles.

14. The Outliers – Lionsgate Play

The new offering from Lionsgate Play The standouts is also part of this week’s exciting list of new OTT releases. Set in the gold rush period of 1860, the limited series’ plot follows a sex worker accused of murder who flees to New Zealand to start a new life. High on unexpected plot twists and drama, the adventurous mystery starring Eve Hewson and Himesh Patel promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

15. A Man Named Otto – Theater

The long list of new OTT releases this week includes Tom Hanks, Mariana Trevino and Rachel Keller-starrer A man named Otto also. The film’s story revolves around a grumpy widower who forms an unlikely bond with his new neighbor. With his life turned upside down, will Otto be able to accept the changes in his life? Marc Forster’s director stars Tom Hanks, Mariana Trevio, Rachel Keller and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

16. Someone I Used to Know – Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Dave Franco, the protagonist of Alison Brie and Jay Ellis focuses on a TV producer whose life takes an unexpected turn when she runs into her ex on her journey back to her hometown. This is an entertaining movie that you can watch with your partner on Amazon Prime Video this week.

17. The Fabelmans – Theater

Written and directed by Steven Spielberg, The Fables follows a young boy who falls in love with movies after watching them The greatest show on earth. Supported by his mother, Sammy Fabelman starts making films at home at a very young age. The coming-of-the-age drama is reportedly based on Spielberg’s life. The film stars Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Seth Rogen.

18. Farzi – Amazon Prime Video

Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his OTT debut with Raj and DK’s new show farzi. The plot of the series delves into the life of a small-time artist who gets caught up in the world of counterfeiting. But the real twist in the story comes when a hot-headed task force officer is assigned the case. Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi will also play major roles in this thrilling thriller drama.

February 11

19. Mirror: A Tale of Twin Cities – MX Player

Besides Chasing Ball, MX Player also releases another interesting Chinese drama titled Mirror: a tale of twin cities. Based on Cang Yue’s fantasy novel Mirror: Twin Cities, the plot of the drama revolves around two enchanted creatures: Su Mo – a prince of the sea gods and Bai Ying – a princess and descendant of a powerful sword god. What will be the outcome of this love story?