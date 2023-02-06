what HR needs to know

It won’t be news to most organizations that an individual’s classification as an employee, employee or self-employed person really matters. Employees have various rights, such as holidays and the national minimum wage, and legal employment protections, including the right to bring certain claims to the labor tribunal, such as compensation claims as a result of whistleblower reporting, which do not apply to the true self-employed ‘er.

A particularly misunderstood classification is that of a non-executive director (NED), which has no formal legal definition. The question of whether an NED qualifies as an employee remains subject to specific facts, but a recent ruling by the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) may shed some light on the matter.

What is an NED?

An NED is a company director who is neither a part-time nor a full-time employee of the company or holder of an executive position. Usually they spend only part of their time on the business of the company.

What is a worker?

An employee is a person contracted or working under:

an employment contract; or

any other contract whereby the person personally performs work or services for another party who is not a customer or client of their profession or business.

In Catt v English Table Tennis Association Ltd (2022), Mr Catt was a NED from Table Tennis England. He devoted himself to the position 10-15 days a year and was required to attend board meetings and certain other events in exchange for an honorarium and expenses. Catt claimed to have been harmed as a result of making a number of proprietary disclosures.

The employment tribunal rejected his claim at first instance, ruling that Catt did not fall within the definition of an employee and was therefore not entitled to bring the claim. The rationale for this was that while the second part of the test was met, Catt was not in a position of subordination, vulnerability, and dependence.

Catt appealed to the EAT. The EAT felt the tribunal was too focused on whether Catt was in a position of subordination, vulnerability and dependency. While these factors may be relevant in some cases, the tribunal should not have lost sight of the crux of the question, namely whether a contract was intended between the parties.

The tribunal’s mistake was that it overlooked the lack of a single approach to determining worker status. The EAT recognized that the obligations of one NED can differ greatly from those of another NED. Each situation must be considered on a case-by-case basis. The EAT has referred the case back to the tribunal to be heard again.

Looking ahead

This is one to watch. It will be interesting to see how another tribunal considers this issue, because if Catt turns out to be an employee, it would grant him various employment rights and protections.

In the meantime, this case serves as a good reminder that every situation is entirely fact-sensitive and that the relationship between an individual and a company depends very much on the mode of engagement, the source and nature of the rules governing their service provision, and the general context of their role and obligations.

Companies should review the agreements they have made with NEDs and consider their potential exposure based on the reality of the situation. They should also take this matter into consideration when conducting due diligence exercises for any acquisitions.

Emily Russell is a member of the Dentons rewards and mobility team based in London