what HR needs to know

It won’t be news to most organizations that an individual’s classification as an employee, employee or self-employed person really matters. Employees have various rights, such as holidays and the national minimum wage, and legal employment protections, including the right to bring certain claims to the labor tribunal, such as compensation claims as a result of whistleblower reporting, which do not apply to the true self-employed ‘er.
A particularly misunderstood classification is that of a non-executive director (NED), which has no formal legal definition. The question of whether an NED qualifies as an employee remains subject to specific facts, but a recent ruling by the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) may shed some light on the matter.
What is an NED?
An NED is a company director who is neither a part-time nor a full-time employee of the company or holder of an executive position. Usually they spend only part of their time on the business of the company.
What is a worker?
An employee is a person contracted or working under:
an employment contract; or
any other contract whereby the person personally performs work or services for another party who is not a customer or client of their profession or business.
In Catt v English Table Tennis Association Ltd (2022), Mr Catt was a NED from Table Tennis England. He devoted himself to the position 10-15 days a year and was required to attend board meetings and certain other events in exchange for an honorarium and expenses. Catt claimed to have been harmed as a result of making a number of proprietary disclosures.
The employment tribunal rejected his claim at first instance, ruling that Catt did not fall within the definition of an employee and was therefore not entitled to bring the claim. The rationale for this was that while the second part of the test was met, Catt was not in a position of subordination, vulnerability, and dependence.
Catt appealed to the EAT. The EAT felt the tribunal was too focused on whether Catt was in a position of subordination, vulnerability and dependency. While these factors may be relevant in some cases, the tribunal should not have lost sight of the crux of the question, namely whether a contract was intended between the parties.
The tribunal’s mistake was that it overlooked the lack of a single approach to determining worker status. The EAT recognized that the obligations of one NED can differ greatly from those of another NED. Each situation must be considered on a case-by-case basis. The EAT has referred the case back to the tribunal to be heard again.
Looking ahead
This is one to watch. It will be interesting to see how another tribunal considers this issue, because if Catt turns out to be an employee, it would grant him various employment rights and protections.
In the meantime, this case serves as a good reminder that every situation is entirely fact-sensitive and that the relationship between an individual and a company depends very much on the mode of engagement, the source and nature of the rules governing their service provision, and the general context of their role and obligations.
Companies should review the agreements they have made with NEDs and consider their potential exposure based on the reality of the situation. They should also take this matter into consideration when conducting due diligence exercises for any acquisitions.
Emily Russell is a member of the Dentons rewards and mobility team based in London
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos