Andy Roddick, Martina Navratilova and Tennys Sandgren react to US shooting down of alleged Chinese surveillance balloon
Grand Slam winners Martina Navratilova and Andy Roddick, along with fellow American player Tennys Sandgren, recently commented on the US shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon.
Earlier this week, US defense officials confirmed they were tracking a Chinese balloon in US airspace while accusing Beijing of spying on sensitive military sites. But Chinese authorities refuted the claims, claiming it was a meteorological research device that had simply gone off course.
Now tennis stars including Roddick, Navratilova and 2020 Australian Open quarterfinalist Tennys Sandgren have shared their thoughts on the incident.
Roddick, 40, took to social media to inquire whether someone had already shot the balloon or not.
“So someone shot it from their backyard yet? Confidence seemed high,” Roddick captioned his tweet.
Navratilova, an 18-time Grand Slam winner, shared Roddick’s tweet, alluding to the recent action by the US government.
“Ha!” wrote Navratilova.
But Tennys Sandgren, two-time Australian Open quarterfinalist, had a different take on the “spy balloon.” The 31-year-old expressed his displeasure that the event was being treated as a real problem.
He further asked if there was any evidence that the balloon was a spy device.
“Do we have a problem yet? Is this a big enough problem to even be considered an agreed-upon problem? Is this a partisan balloon?” on Twitter.
The balloon was shot down by a US fighter jet in US territorial waters off the coast of South Carolina. The incident has further strained fragile relations between the two countries.
Andy Roddick often shares his thoughts on social media
