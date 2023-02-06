‘I will beat Umran Malik’s record’: Pakistani rookie pacer’s bold statement | Cricket

Since his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Umran Malik’s career chart has risen significantly. Hailed as India’s latest pace sensation, the Jammu and Kashmir cricketer has already set a new benchmark with his fast pace. In the ODI series against Sri Lanka, which India won 3-0, Umran clocked 156 km/h on the speed pistol, making him the fastest among the Indian pacers.

Despite its pace, Umran has been a bit expensive which became apparent in its early days. However, with the immense support, Umran is slowly shaping up to be an asset to the Men In Blue and could well lead the pace attack in the coming days.

While Umran’s thunderbolts are the talk of the town in India, he has also gained immense fame across the border, which is known for producing world-class pacers. Pakistan’s up-and-coming pacer Zaman Khan, who also plays for Lahore Qalandars, recently made a bold claim by comparing his bowling to the Indian’s. Moreover, he also made a sensational claim of overtaking Umran’s record in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which will start from February 13.

“I am going to break the record of the fastest ball of Umran Malik in this Pakistani Super League edition In Shaa Allah,” the pacer said.

Zaman is yet to make his debut for Pakistan and has made seven List A and 30 T20 appearances to date.

If you’re talking about pace… I don’t really care about pace. I care about performances. It’s the performance that matters. Your pace is natural to you, Zaman had told local media during an interaction posted by paktv.tv on their YouTube channel.

Umran, on the other hand, represented India in both white-ball formats. He has played 8 ODIs and the same number of T20Is in which he has scalped 24 wickets.