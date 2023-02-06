Sports
‘I will beat Umran Malik’s record’: Pakistani rookie pacer’s bold statement | Cricket
Since his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Umran Malik’s career chart has risen significantly. Hailed as India’s latest pace sensation, the Jammu and Kashmir cricketer has already set a new benchmark with his fast pace. In the ODI series against Sri Lanka, which India won 3-0, Umran clocked 156 km/h on the speed pistol, making him the fastest among the Indian pacers.
Despite its pace, Umran has been a bit expensive which became apparent in its early days. However, with the immense support, Umran is slowly shaping up to be an asset to the Men In Blue and could well lead the pace attack in the coming days.
Also read | Australia made a very smart decision: Jonty Rhodes defends Steve Smith’s ‘exhibition game in India’ irrelevant claim
While Umran’s thunderbolts are the talk of the town in India, he has also gained immense fame across the border, which is known for producing world-class pacers. Pakistan’s up-and-coming pacer Zaman Khan, who also plays for Lahore Qalandars, recently made a bold claim by comparing his bowling to the Indian’s. Moreover, he also made a sensational claim of overtaking Umran’s record in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which will start from February 13.
“I am going to break the record of the fastest ball of Umran Malik in this Pakistani Super League edition In Shaa Allah,” the pacer said.
Zaman is yet to make his debut for Pakistan and has made seven List A and 30 T20 appearances to date.
If you’re talking about pace… I don’t really care about pace. I care about performances. It’s the performance that matters. Your pace is natural to you, Zaman had told local media during an interaction posted by paktv.tv on their YouTube channel.
Umran, on the other hand, represented India in both white-ball formats. He has played 8 ODIs and the same number of T20Is in which he has scalped 24 wickets.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/i-will-break-umran-malik-s-record-in-psl-pakistan-rookie-pacer-s-bold-statement-on-comparison-with-indian-101675606175548.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘I will beat Umran Malik’s record’: Pakistani rookie pacer’s bold statement | Cricket
- Fashion moments on the Grammy Awards red carpet
- German Chancellor denies UK Johnson claims of Russian threat
- Andy Roddick, Martina Navratilova and Tennys Sandgren react to US shooting down of alleged Chinese surveillance balloon
- Ex-CIA chief figures out China’s message with alleged spy balloon
- Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys and Harry Styles wins best album – BBC News – BBC News
- Visual Studio Code 1.75 Brings Configuration Profiles
- New pickleball craze is coming to Tazewell County
- Don’t Buy A New TV For Big Games Before You Read This
- what HR needs to know
- Hogwarts Legacy Reignites Harry Potter Magic
- Race to catch up with ChatGPT, Google plans to release its own chatbot