India vs Australia Test cricket rivalry : interesting statistics and records | Cricket news

Sports
India vs Australia Test cricket rivalry : interesting statistics and records
This will generally be the 16th edition of the Border Gavaskar Trophywhich was initiated from the 1996-1997 series.
Since then, India has won nine of the 15 series completed to date, while Australia has won five. One series ended in a draw.
As the two teams prepare for the first Test, to be played in Nagpur, TimesofIndia.com takes a look at some of the greatest records and interesting statistics for the India vs Australia Test cricket rivalry:
1. India has a success rate of 29.41 in Tests vs Australia, winning 30 and losing 43 of 102 matches contested (1 draw and 28 draw).
2. Sachin Tendulkar is one of three batsmen to score over 3,000 runs against Australia in Tests.
3. Tendulkar’s total of 3630 (ave 55.00) in 39 Tests is surpassed only by England’s Jack Hobbs – 3636 (ave 54.26) in 41 Tests. England’s David Gower is the only other batsman to amass more than 3000 runs against Australia.
4. Tendulkar’s tally of eleven hundred in Tests vs Australia is surpassed only by Jack Hobbs. However, Tendulkar’s total of 20 hundreds in various formats versus Australia is a world record.
5. Harbhajan Singh, by sending Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne away from successive deliveries in the 2000-2001 Kolkata Test, achieved India’s first hat-trick in Tests.
6. India (171 & 657/7 decl.) beat Australia (445 & 212) by 171 runs at Kolkata in March 2001. The said instance was the third time a team lost the Test after forcing a follow-up.
7. Australia remains the only team to have earned the above dubious accolade on all three occasions when it has happened. The first two times were in Sydney in 1894 and in Leeds in 1981 – both times against England.
8. Their defeat in the Kolkata Test in March 2001 broke Australia’s sixteen Test winning streak.
9. Harbhajan Singh’s impressive total of 32 wickets (avg. 17.03) in the 2000-2001 series remains an Indian record against any opponent in a three Test series. He remains the only Indian bowler to take 30 wickets in a three Test series.
10. VVS Laxman remains the only Indian batsman to score over 500 runs in a three Test series against Australia in 2000-01 – 503 (avg. 83.83), including one hundred and fifty three.
11. Laxman’s career-best fantastic strike of 283 off 452 balls at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in March 2001 remains an Indian record for highest individual innings vs Australia in Tests.
(File image of R Ashwin celebrating Steve Smith’s firing – Getty Images)
12. Anil Kumble is the only bowler to complete a century of wickets in Tests involving India and Australia.
13. Virat Kohli remains the only Indian batsman to hit four hundred in a test series against Australia in 2014-2015 – in Australia.
14. Kohli, with 692 runs (average 86.50) in the four Test series in 2014-15, holds a record for the most runs in a series for India vs Australia.
15. Three Australian batsmen have scored over 700 runs in a Test series vs India – 769 (avg. 128.16) in Australia’s four Test series in 2014-15 by Steven Smith; 715 (average 178.75) in the series of five tests in Australia in 1947-48 by Sir Donald Bradman and 706 (average 100.85) in the series of four tests in Australia in 2003-04 by Ricky Pontng.
16. Kohli was the second batsman in Test annals to post two hundred (115 & 141 - at Adelaide in December 2014) on his captaincy debut – the first was Greg Chappell (Australia) – 123 & 109 not out vs West Indies at Gabba, Brisbane in 1975-76.
17. Kohli is the only captain to record two centuries in a test match against Australia in Australia. He is the second Indian batsman (and sixth overall) in Test Cricket to record a century in each innings of a Test match in Australia – the first Indian batsman was Vijay Hazare – 116 & 145 at Adelaide in January 1948. England’s Herbert Sutcliffe, Wally Hammond, Denis Compton and West Indian, Rohan Kanhai are the other four batsmen to have won the accolade against Australia in Australia.
18. Kohli scored 256 runs in the 2014 Adelaide Test – the most by any batsman on his captaincy debut, overturning Graham Dowling’s tally of 244 (239 & 5) against India in Christchurch in 1967-68.
19. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a success rate of 61.53 as captain – winning eight, losing four and drawing the remaining one from 13 Tests played against Australia.
20. Kohli, one of two visiting batsmen to hit three hundred in Adelaide, averages 98.50 (394 in four innings) – his run of scores is 116 & 22 in January 2012 and 115 & 141 in December 2014 ). England’s Jack Hobbs had registered three hundred in ten innings at this location.
21. Kohli remains one of only two Indian captains to manage a hundred in the fourth innings of a Test – 141 off 175 balls vs Australia in December 2014. Mohammad Azharuddin was the first to accomplish this feat – 106 off 162 balls vs Australia at Adelaide in January 1992.
22. VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid had shared a stand of 376 for the fifth wicket in the 2000-2001 Kolkata Test – a record stand for any wicket for India versus Australia in Tests.
23. Only one stand from another century has surpassed the Laxman/Dravid stand above in India-Australia Tests – 386 for the fourth wicket by Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke in the 2011-12 Adelaide Test.
24. Craig McDermott had taken 31 wickets at 21.61 runs apiece in Australia’s five-Test series in 1991-92 – the best performance by an Australian bowler in a Test series against India.
Statistics Courtesy: Rajesh Kumar
