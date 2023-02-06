Sports
Monday Headlines: Kentucky Tennis Edition
Kentucky Mens Tennis has been unstoppable so far this season. Over the weekend, the Wildcats took their first road trip of the year, returning to Lexington with an 8-0 record.
The Wildcats defeated No. 1 Virginia on Friday and won Virginia Tech 7-0 on Sunday. Kentucky’s sweep of Virginia Tech was their fourth shutout of the season.
To see the full results from Sunday’s game against Virginia Tech, visit this link.
Kentucky will play its third consecutive road game this Friday when the Wildcats make the short trip to Louisville. Coach Cedric Kauffmann and his team will put their undefeated record on the line against a 4-1 Cardinals team that lost to No. 15 Georgia last Monday. Their match kicks off at 5 p.m. ET at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.
BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources say @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2023
Which team won the deal?
Transfers found the right atmosphere with British football – Vaughts Views
I can’t wait to see this team in the fall.
Nets trade star guard Kyrie Irving to Mavericks – ESPN
How many days before he asks to be traded again?
Wheeler changed Saturday’s game with his defense – Vaughts Views
Perhaps he has become a better player in his new role.
Steele returns to Alabama as defensive coordinator – ESPN
Two new coordinators for Nick Saban.
CFB analyst Cole Cubelic is a fan of Ray Davis – Vaughts Views
Big Blue Nation will be too.
Daimion Collins delivers in Crunch Time for Kentucky – KSR
Could he see another rise in minutes?
PHOTOS Kentucky beats Florida, Honors Mike Pratt – Vaughts Views
A look back at highlights from Saturday night.
Chris Rodriguez shows off hands at Senior Bowl – KSR
This is big for his draw stock.
