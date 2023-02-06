India can go to hell if they don’t want to come to Pakistan and play cricket: Javed Miandad





Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad has strongly criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their rigid stance on not touring Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

“India can go to hell if they don’t want to come to Pakistan and play cricket,” the 65-year-old said at a recent public event. “I have always supported Pakistan. And you know I won’t leave India behind if a problem arises. But the point is that we have to look at our side. And we have to fight for that. We don’t care because we get to host our cricket. This is the job of ICC. If ICC can’t check this, there’s no point for the governing body. They must implement similar rules for each team. If teams like this don’t come, they should be suspended. India will happen, it will happen for us. Hmare liye nahi hai.“ Following last week’s Asian Cricket Council, the BCCI made its position clear on the fact that the Indian team would not travel to Pakistan to play the upcoming Asia Cup. The reason behind this is that it is not allowed by the Indian government to travel to Pakistan to play cricket due to the diplomatic tensions between the two. However, Miandad believes that India is not coming to play in Pakistan because they are afraid of losing to the latter in their country. He said, “Come and play. Why not them? They run. It’s going to be a problem for them if they come here and lose to us. The audience there can’t bear it. It’s always been that way. In our day they played for the same no reason. Riots and fights take place there. The crowd there is very filthy. You would have seen when India loses to anyone, the crowd burns down houses there. When we played, they would have faced such problems. “They are bet losers. The audience there needs to understand. Cricket is a sport. If you don’t play well, you deserve to lose. If I play well, I deserve to win. You prefer to go into other things. What’s in it for you? I say this to the ICC, if someone resorts to such ways, the ICC must be strict. If you are India, so what? If a country behaves in this way, the ICC must take action. Such teams should be removed for a lesson to be learned.” The Pakistan Cricket Board has been excited about hosting the 2023 ODI format Asia Cup and has pointed to international teams touring the country to assure players of safety concerns following a decade-long hiatus due to terrorist attacks during the Sri Lanka Tour of Pakistan. Teams such as England, New Zealand and Australia have toured the country playing Test cricket in the past year. PCB wants cricket ties with the Indian team to resume as before, but the BCCI seems reluctant to travel to Pakistan. It is thanks to BCCI’s stance that the tournament is likely to be moved from Pakistan to elsewhere, with PCB still retaining the rights to host the tournament, as Sri Lanka did last year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following unrest in the country due to economic crises.

