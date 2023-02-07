Cricket: Black Caps all-rounder Jimmy Neesham claims some stunning catches for Pretoria Capitals





Black Caps all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has claimed some stunning catches for Pretoria Capitals. Video / Betway SA20

Jimmy Neesham lit up South Africa’s SA20 tournament with some stunning catches. The Black Caps all-rounder continues to demonstrate his fielding skills for the Pretoria Capitals in the South African Twenty20 competition with two brilliant diving grabs during his side’s clash against the Durban Super Giants. After the Super Giants got off to a fast start through opening pair Quinton de Kock and Ben McDermott, Neesham made a superb catch and bowled in his first ball, leaving the Supersport commentator stunned. Oh my god, oh my god, I can’t believe that, said commentator Pommie Mbangwa. This guy just keeps making great catches. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. While Neesham’s breakthrough failed to halt the Super Giants’ momentum, he later got the crowd going with an even better one-handed catch, dove right to claim Wiaan Mulder’s wicket. You’ve done it again! You did it again, Mbangwa said. I can’t believe this, Jimmy Neesham, what’s for dinner? How many times are we going to say it? We’d say you’ll watch this over and over and Jimmy Neesham at the end of it, that’s fantastic, absolutely fantastic. Despite Neesham’s best efforts, the Super Giants eventually posted a massive 245/4, with Heinrich Klaasen leading the way with a 43-ball century. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Neesham was unable to replicate his field magic with the bat, scoring just eight runs as the Capitals collapsed to a 151-run defeat. Neesham turned down a New Zealand cricket contract last year to pursue a spot in South Africa’s lucrative T20 league, collecting the largest fee for a foreign player in the inaugural SA20 draft auction last September.

