Alycia Parks upsets Caroline Garcia in Lyon Open final to win first WTA title, Zhu Lin wins Thailand Open





Alycia Parks capped off a breakaway week by beating top seed Caroline Garcia in the Lyon Open final to clinch her first career title. The unseeded 22-year-old shot down 15 aces in a powerful hitting game as she defeated world No. 5 Garcia 7-6(7) 7-5. The win brings Parks close to the top 50 in the world rankings. Tennis WTA State of Play: Is the Threat to Swiatek’s Throne Growing? 7 HOURS AGO “It feels great to have my first tour-level WTA championship trophy,” said Parks, who clinched victory on a Garcia double fault. “Words can’t explain it. Last year I was in one [ITF Challenger] Final $60,000, and now I’ve won a WTA 250. I think France has a special part in my heart right now. I’ll be back next year. Parks climbed the ranks by the end of 2022 by winning back-to-back WTA 125 titles, but broke new ground this week by making her first tour-level semifinal and final. Garcia made a bid for her 12th WTA title at her home event, but was unable to convert any of the four break points she had. Parks, who took 85% of first serve points, also saved a set point at 7-6 in the first set tiebreak. Garcia finished with 13 winners, including four aces, but was first broken on match point when she committed a double fault. “I made sure to focus on my service games today to get through the game because I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game,” said Parks. “So just staying true to myself and fighting for every point helped me through the game. She added: The key to a successful week for me was to keep the same routine. “I wake up around the same time every morning and eat the same breakfast, same dinner. Basically I just do the same routine, try to make it a habit if it works.” There was another first title winner at the Thailand Open when Zhu Lin defeated Lesia Tsurenko 6-4 6-4 in the final. “I’m super happy to have won my first title here in Hua Hin,” said Zhu, who reached the fourth round of the Australian Open last month. “Lesia, she’s a fighter, she never gives up, so I had to give 100 per cent and I had to be more patient, especially towards the end. “I [felt] a bit nervous but I know it’s normal so I had to deal with that, I had to attack when I got the chance because she’s not going to give me this match. I’m super glad I did it.” Tennis ‘I’m a different man’ – Thiem says fire ‘went out after US Open win’ 13 HOURS AGO Australian Open ‘A great tennis player’ – Connors praises Djokovic after 10th Aus Open title 14 HOURS AGO

