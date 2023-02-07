Sports ground for level playing field in cricket mad Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) In the suburbs of Islamabad, burly men bond together in a scrum on a rugby pitch that has seen better days. The sign with the name of the club is carried. The floodlights are too expensive to run, given the high electricity prices and the meager $135 the club earns each month in membership fees.

While watching the players, coach Mohammed Zahir Uddin said sadly: There is only one match in Pakistan.

That would be cricket, the country’s most popular sport, a juggernaut when it comes to sponsorship, broadcasting rights and capturing the public’s imagination.

Cricket has completely eclipsed other sports, even the ones Pakistan excelled at. Hockey, Pakistan’s national sport, once propelled the country to Olympic gold and global glory, but it has declined in popularity and participation. Pakistan dominated the squash world for decades but became a shadow of its former self.

The outlook is even bleaker for a sport like rugby, which has no heydays or heroes in Pakistan.

“There is no support from the authorities that there should be in terms of funding,” said Hammad Safdar, who captains the Pakistan national rugby union team. Most sports have the same problem. That’s why, in terms of performance, in the later stages, when there’s a test, we fall short because there’s no foundation.

Pakistan will host the South Asian Games next year, the largest sports tournament to be held in the country in 20 years. It won 143 medals last time it hosted, including 38 gold. But years of sports neglect could affect his medal tally this time around.

Sports advocates under the shadow of crickets say they don’t have the environment to thrive or take top prizes, with a lack of investment and interest. Even the universally beloved football has its struggles in Pakistan. Power struggles and government interference have led to suspensions of the global organization FIFA, stunting growth at home and opportunities abroad.

Pakistan, with a population of 220 million, has a national government sports budget of about $15.3 million, much smaller than others in the region. The Pakistan Sports Board, which oversees all sports in the country and their federations, did not respond to interview requests.

Rugby does not receive government money but a subsidy from the worldwide rugby association. If it needs more, it asks the Chairman or President of the Pakistan Rugby Union to give from its own pocket.

The national rugby field in the eastern city of Lahore is on army land. It lacks changing rooms. It has no seats, so organizers rent seats for tournaments. Rugby development coach Shakeel Malik admits it’s hard to attract funding without results, but it’s hard to get results without funding.

Cricket, which receives no government funding, has a budget of about $66 million. It shot into the stratosphere with a victory at the 1992 World Cup by a national team led by Imran Khan, who later entered politics and served as prime minister from 2018-2022.

Pakistan has never dominated cricket as it once did in squash and hockey; it has only two world championships to its name and the national team is known for being unpredictable. But it’s a big company with infrastructure to nurture talent, a thirst for empire building, rampant commerce, and a steady supply of televised domestic and international competitions. It is so embedded in Pakistani life that the Prime Minister approves the appointment of the Chairman of the Cricket Board.

Its emergence in the 1990s coincided with the beginning of the end for hockey and squash.

Pakistan was the superpower of squash for decades, winning the British Open 17 years in a row in 1963. One family, the Khans, in particular ruled the sport. The last of the dynasty Jahangir Khan, a former No. 1 racket machine in the world, was undefeated for hundreds of matches. He won the British Open 10 years in a row until his final victory in 1991.

Khan told The Associated Press that even he doesn’t understand how the family has collected as many trophies as they do, without facilities and investment. Even today, Pakistan’s name comes first in squash, and so does the name of this family, he said, speaking at the squash complex in Karachi named after him.

He is in pain from the decline. Pakistan is now 65th in the world men’s squash rankings. Khan said the sport did not build on his family’s legacy.

He argues that mismanagement has undermined the sport and players need to show more performance to attract sponsorship. If people have set a bar, it’s up to you to make the most of it and build on it. Financing is not a solution. You produced a world champion when you had nothing.

And there’s also cricket stranglehold. There’s no need to have all the talent play one thing, he said.

In field hockey’s heyday, tens of thousands of people would come to watch games, said Samiullah Khan, a player who helped Pakistan win a stack of medals in the sport at the Olympics, World Cup and Asian Games until the 1990s.

It hurts my heart to see the current state of hockey, he said. He said the Pakistani teams were not adapting to changes such as the artificial turf and rule changes in Europe which, in his view, turned the sport into a free-for-all.

Hockey became like any other sport, like rugby. The power went away, the skill went away, he said.

But there is hope and an abiding love for hockey. In a suburb of Karachi, about a dozen young women show up to practice on a Karachi Hockey Association team.

Kashmala Batool, 30, has been playing hockey for almost half her life. It’s our national game, she said. Despite receiving no support or government funding, the fun we get from playing our national game cannot be found anywhere else.

Shazma Naseem, the goalkeeper, started in college and has been playing at the national level for five years. She sees the enthusiasm her parents still have for the sport and feels obligated to continue.

It is absolutely our job to have played hockey so well, to have made our name in it, so that future generations know about hockey, that this is also a game.