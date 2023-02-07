Men’s tennis drops games at West Point





WEST POINT, NY With four freshmen in the starting lineup, Binghamton men’s tennis lost three games at Army this weekend. On Saturday, BU lost to Richmond (4-0) and the host Black Knights (4-3) and on Saturday, the Bearcats were defeated by Ivy League member Brown 4-0. The weekend’s game stretched past midnight at the Lichtenberg Center as Binghamton and Army tied at 3-3. The Black Knights triumphed in a third-set tiebreak to take the 4–3 decision. Earning BU points in battle were freshmen Ronin Lotlikar And James McPherson on the third and fourth singles respectively. In addition, the double tandems of Lotlikar and Kyle Weekes and freshmen William Morais Binnie And Andrew Fang earned hard-fought wins at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles to give the Bearcats an early 1-0 lead.

Lotlikar earned his team-high ninth win of the season with his 6-2, 6-3 win. “I’m really proud of the boys’ fight this weekend,” head coach said Nick Zieziula said. “The results were not easy, but especially after finishing after midnight on Saturday…Sunday everyone came back to battle. Our doppelgänger made some steps forward this weekend on which we can build further. Fortunately, we still have some non-conferencing play about to keep working and improving before MAC play begins.” Binghamton will play at Fordham (Sat) and NJIT (Sun) next weekend. Richmond 4, Binghamton 0

DOUBLE Daniel Kliebhan/William Karpinski (R) defeated. Michael Pawlowicz / James McPherson (BE), 6-3 John Walsh/Alex Wernink (R) def. William Morais Binnie / Zubin Omar (BE), 6-2 Ronin Lotlikar / Kyle Weekes (BU) def. Alaister Burke/Davis Wiley (R), 6-2 Order of Finish: 3,2,1 SINGLE Daniel Kliebhan (R) defeats. Michael Pawlowicz (BE), 6-2, 6-2 William Morais Binnie (BU) led William Karpinski (R), 6-4, 4-5 unfinished Davis Wiley (R) def. James McPherson (BU), 7-5, 6-4 Ronin Lotlikar (BU) led John Walsh (R), 6-2, 5-6 unfinished Sebastian Miano (R) defeats. Zubin Omar (BE), 6-2, 6-0 Alex Wernink (R) led Andrew Fang (BU), 7-6, 1-1 unfinished Order of finish: 1,5,3 Army 4, Binghamton 3

DOUBLE Thomas Lake/AJ Woodman (A) defeated. Michael Pawlowicz / James McPherson (BU), 7-6 Ronin Lotlikar / Kyle Weekes (BU) def. Samel Eden/Vishnu Bodavula (A), 6-4 William Morais Binnie / Andrew Fang (BU) def. Jake Huarte/Nathan Jose (A), 7-6 Order of Finish: 2,3,1 SINGLE AJ Woodman (A) def. Michael Pawlowicz (BE), 6-3, 7-5 Thomas Lake (A) defeated. William Morais Binnie (BE), 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 Ronin Lotlikar (BU) def. Samuel Eden (A), 6-2, 6-3 James McPherson (BU) def. Jake Huarte (A), 6-4, 6-2 Marcus Sebastian (A) beats. Kyle Weekes (BE), 7-6, 6-7, 7-6 (5) Daniel Zhou (A) defeated. Andrew Fang (BE), 6-3, 6-2 Brown 4, Binghamton 0

DOUBLE HERNANDEZ, Noah/FINKELSTEIN, Alex (BR) reports. Michael Pawlowicz / James McPherson (BE), 6-2 William Morais Binnie / Zubin Omar (BU) led BRAVO, Alexander/FELDMAN, Sam (BR), 5-4 unfinished KOMATINENI, Niraj/LAM, Chun (BR) def def. Ronin Lotlikar / Dan Compass (BE), 6-3 Order of Finish: 1.3 SINGLE Michael Pawlowicz (BU) led FINKELSTEIN, Alex (BR) 6-4,4-6, 2-2 unfinished William Morais Binnie (BU) led HERNANDEZ, Noah (BR), 3-6, 6-3, 3-2 unfinished KOMATINENI, Niraj (BR) final Ronin Lotlikar (BU), 7-6, 6-3 COONG, Alexander (BR) final James McPherson (BE), 6-3, 7-5 COU, Roger (BR) final Dan Compass (BE), 6-3, 6-1 FELDMAN, Sam (BR) led Zubin Omar (BU), 6-3, 6-6 unfinished Order of Finish: 5,4,3

