To Cricket Australia’s ’36-All Out’ Throwback Video, Aakash Chopra’s Appropriate Reaction





The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is about to begin, pitting India and Australia against each other in a 4-game series, which begins on February 9. Just days before the start of the series, Cricket Australia shared the video of India being knocked out for 36 runs in the Adelaide Test. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra responded appropriately to the post. The Indian team were bowled out for just 36 runs in the second innings of the Test (2020-21), suffering their biggest collapse in the format’s history. However, the tourists staged a dramatic comeback in the next games of the assignment, eventually winning the series 2-1. When cricket.com.au, a division of Cricket Australia, shared the 36-all-out throwback video just days before the series opener, Chopra responded by saying, “And the series score #JustAsking?” And the scoreline of the series? #I’m just asking https://t.co/u0X43GgS8k Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 6, 2023 The India vs Australia series will see some intriguing match-ups this time around, with top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, etc. all looking in good form. Indian spinners would understandably be key for the hosts, with matches expected to take place on spin-friendly surfaces. Great Australian Shane Watson, who gave his compatriots a few tips ahead of the start of the series, said playing with a straight bat would be key. “Using a straight bat to be able to hit from the back foot through the offside or leg side. I wish I had put that through my mind and developed that instinct sooner, because it’s much less risk. All good players, especially from India they very rarely use cross bat shots, especially for a pull shot. They will hit it with a straight bat to be able to hit it through the leg side,” Shane Watson told ESPNcricinfo. “One thing I didn’t really do [in India] was just accepting what I had at the time, instead of trying to be someone else. I thought, ‘Should I use my feet this time to get out and cover the ball from spinning or should I go deep into the crease’, instead of saying, ‘Well this is what I’ve got now, and this is the best way for me to try and succeed,” he added. The first test will be held at the VCA stadium in Maharashtra. Featured video of the day Honored to be an inspiration to young girls in Brazil: Sania Mirza Topics mentioned in this article

