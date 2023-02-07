Husker weekend summary of tennis and athletics | Sport

Connect with us

Track and Field

The Nebraska track and field hosted the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational this weekend. The Huskers won nine event titles and set two new school records.

Sophomore Till Steinforth was Nebraska’s first record breaker, winning the men’s heptathlon with a score of 6,082 points, surpassing Bjorn Barrefor’s 2012 school record of 5,894. Over the two days, Steinforth won four of the seven events: 60-meter dash, long jump, 60-meter hurdles, and pole vault. Steinforth’s scoring also ranks him No. 3 in the NCAA and No. 1 in the Big Ten this season.

Sophomore pitcher Axelina Johansson was the other Husker to set a new record, winning the women’s shot put on Saturday with a throw of 63 feet, 4 inches (19.30 meters). Johansson’s throw surpassed Tressa Thompson’s throw of 18.48 meters (60 feet, 7 3/4 inches), which was achieved in 1997. She also became the Swedish national indoor record holder and is currently No. 1 in the NCAA this season for the event.

Senior high jumper Mayson Conner also set a new personal best, throwing 7 feet, 4 1/4 inches (2.24 meters) to win the event. Conner’s jump propelled him to No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 2 in the NCAA.

Most of the other wins came in the field events. Junior jumper Ashley McElmurry won the women’s long jump with a jump of 18 feet, 7 1/4 inches (5.67 meters). Senior pitcher Taylor Latimer won the women’s weight throw with a throw of 72 feet, 6 1/4 inches (22.10 meters). Junior pitcher Max Otterdahl won the men’s weight throw with a throw of 70 feet, 10 inches (21.59 meters). Senior pitcher Jonah Wilson won the men’s shot put, launching it 66 feet, 6 inches (20.27 meters).

On the track, junior hurdler Darius Luff claimed the title in the men’s 60 meter hurdles in a time of 7.74 seconds. Another big win for Nebraska came from first-year sprinter Garrett Kaalund, who won the men’s 400-meter sprint in a time of 47.84 seconds.

The final win for the Huskers came in the men’s 4×400 meter relay, where freshman Julian Watson, senior Nick Bryant, sophomore Niko Schultz and Kaalund won the title with a time of 3:10:36.

The Huskers are back in action next weekend when they travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas for the Tyson Invitational.

Men’s and women’s tennis

Nebraska men’s and women’s tennis were both in action this weekend. The men’s tennis team lost to Cornell on Saturday, recording just one point in their 4-1 loss, while the women defeated Gonzaga and North Dakota 4-0.

In their first double header of the season, the Nebraska women started their day against Gonzaga. The doubles matches began with Raphalle Lacasse and Ana Carmen Zamburek for Nebraska beating Gonzagas Adrianna Sosnowska and Cate Broerman 7-5 on the first court. On court two, Anfisa Danilchenko and Samantha Alicea grabbed the double for Nebraska in their win over Kianna Oda and Rose Hayes 6-0.

In singles, the Huskers got off to a hot start and haven’t looked back. Isabel Adrover Gallego pulled off a win against Kianna Oda 6-1, 6-2 to give the Huskers another point. On court six, Nebraska’s Lucy Loy defeated Caroline Wernli 6-3, 6-4. On court two, Danilchenko trailed 4-0 in her first set against Gonzagas Sosnowska, but came back to win in a tiebreak, 7-6, 6-2, handing Nebraska the overall win.

In their second game of the day, the Nebraska women defeated the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. At No. 2, Danilchenko and Alicea defeated Jule Schulte and Nore Heinitz of North Dakota 6-2. On court three, Adrover Gallego and Vivien Sandberg grabbed the double for Nebraska by beating Charlotte Bowles and Nyah Kauders 6-4. For the final singles games of the day, Alicea started at number 4 for Nebraska and defeated Andrea Jansson 6-2, 6-1. On court five, Sandberg claimed victory over Schulte 6-4, 6-2. In third place, Adrover defeated Gallego Heinitz by a score of 6-1, 6-4 to give Nebraska its second shutout win of the day.

The Nebraska men won their first set against Cornell, a doubles play that took place on court two. William Gleason and Calvin Mueller recorded Nebraska’s first win of the game, beating Cornell’s Adit Sinha and Radu Papoe 6-4.

Cornell equalized on court three, as Nebraska’s Lars Johann and Roni Hietaranta were defeated in a tight 7–5 game against Samuel Paquette and Petar Teodorovic. But Nic Wiedenhorn and Shunya Maruyama grabbed Nebraska’s lone point with a victory over Vladislav Melnic and Jack McCarthy on lane one, winning 7–6 after trailing 5–1 in the tiebreaker, then recovered to win the next six points.

Unfortunately for the Huskers, that wouldn’t be enough to win the game. In singles, Nebraska failed to win in any of their matches. Cornell won four consecutive games and never looked back to take the win. On court six, Ilarion Danilchenko lost on his season debut to Cornells McCarthy 6–1, 6–4. On court three, Teodorovic beat Johann to give Cornell his second point of the day. Cornell moved closer to victory as Papoe defeated Hietaranta 7-6, 6-3. To wrap up the win for Cornell, Sinha defeated Mueller 6-4, 6-4.

The Nebraska women will play at home against Colorado State on Friday, February 10. The men will take on Drake on Wednesday, February 8.

