Sports
The accountant who became an unlikely cricketing hero in Australia’s Big Bash League
Nick Hobson has a full-time job as an accountant at Ernst & Young, but he won’t be at his desk on Monday, February 6 after nearly two months of annual leave.
And that is not for nothing. Hobson, who is 28, became an unlikely cricketing hero as he sent Perth Scorchers past Brisbane Heat in an epic grand final to claim their fifth Big Bash League title.
“I called them last week and the first thing they said was ‘you’re not coming back on Monday’. I said ‘no I won’t’,” Hobson grinned about his office job.
‘I’ll be back the following week. I’ll let it all decompress.”
In a span of a whirlwind pair of overs, where he memorably paired with 19-year-old Cooper Connolly, who had become a cult favorite among the rowdy 53,886 fans at Perth Stadium by the end of the match, Hobson went from villain to hero. .
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
He would become public enemy number one after being part of a horrendous mix-up with skipper Ashton Turner, who led the Scorchers to the title until he was knocked out at 53.
Hobson, who had failed to bat in six of the previous eight games, wanted to dig a hole for himself in the middle of the ground and escape the wrath of the sellout crowd suddenly unnerved by underdog Heat turning favoritism.
“Quite awful, frankly,” Hobson described how he felt after Turner’s firing. “I’ll probably still wake up having nightmares about that one.”
But Hobson immediately received a much-needed tonic from the collected Turner, whose highly acclaimed leadership shone in the midst of adversity.
“While we were sitting there waiting for the decision, he said ‘mate, you’re a gun, you’ll get us over the line, we’ll be all right, take good shots,'” Hobson recalled. “There was no resentment. He’s a great leader.”
Connolly, who had only seen 11 balls earlier in his BBL career, belied his inexperience and fearlessly skipped 18 runs in the 18th to turn the game back in favor of the home side.
The nerve-wracking decider got to the final with the title on the line and Scorchers needed 10 runs off fast Michael Neser, who is on the fringes of the Australian Test team.
After a first-ball single by Connolly, it was Hobson’s turn to act under pressure and he did just that with a six over deep midwicket and then a boundary to unleash wild celebrations.
“I’ve never played for anything like it, I’ll remember that forever,” Hobson remarked of the fourth-largest crowd in BBL history. “I’m excited. To play every game this season, to win a final, I really didn’t dare to dream that.”
But eventually a return to his day job looms as Hobson is not a full-time cricketer and has never played at First Class level. “We’ll wait and see. I haven’t thought about it,” said Hobson when asked if his heroism would warrant more chances.
“So with limited prep, I’m just focusing more on my T20 stuff. If the other stuff comes along, great, but I’m focusing on the thing I’ve picked at the moment.”
His cricket future remains up in the air, but Hobson is sure to be the toast of the office on his first day at work.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/tristanlavalette/2023/02/06/the-accountant-who-became-an-unlikely-cricket-hero-in-australias-big-bash-league/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The accountant who became an unlikely cricketing hero in Australia’s Big Bash League
- Trumps 24 game plan: Be the dove among the hawks
- Top-Rated February Beauty and Fashion Products Under $35
- Kangana Ranaut Threatens Bollywood Couple Again, Says All Suspicious Activity Around Her Has Stopped: ‘Ghar me ghus ke maroongi’
- Pangdam I/BB leads President Joko Widodo’s security visit
- Threats from a Sino-Russian partnership
- Salma Hayek Pinault explains how she got Hollywood to stop calling her sexy
- Husker weekend summary of tennis and athletics | Sport
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Lionel Messi shirt by Argentina YPF during India Energy Week; See the pictures
- Kangana warns Bollywood couple who ‘spied’ on her: ‘Sudhar jao nahi toh…’ | Bollywood
- casual and cool shoes that are suitable for the office
- Powerful earthquake hits Turkey and Syria, killing more than 3,800 people