The accountant who became an unlikely cricketing hero in Australia’s Big Bash League

Nick Hobson became an unlikely hero in the Big Bash League Finals (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nick Hobson has a full-time job as an accountant at Ernst & Young, but he won’t be at his desk on Monday, February 6 after nearly two months of annual leave.

And that is not for nothing. Hobson, who is 28, became an unlikely cricketing hero as he sent Perth Scorchers past Brisbane Heat in an epic grand final to claim their fifth Big Bash League title.

“I called them last week and the first thing they said was ‘you’re not coming back on Monday’. I said ‘no I won’t’,” Hobson grinned about his office job.

‘I’ll be back the following week. I’ll let it all decompress.”

In a span of a whirlwind pair of overs, where he memorably paired with 19-year-old Cooper Connolly, who had become a cult favorite among the rowdy 53,886 fans at Perth Stadium by the end of the match, Hobson went from villain to hero. .

Nick Hobson and Cooper Connolly were the heroes for Scorchers (Photo by Matt King – CA/Cricket … [+] Australia via Getty Images) Cricket Australia via Getty Images

He would become public enemy number one after being part of a horrendous mix-up with skipper Ashton Turner, who led the Scorchers to the title until he was knocked out at 53.

Hobson, who had failed to bat in six of the previous eight games, wanted to dig a hole for himself in the middle of the ground and escape the wrath of the sellout crowd suddenly unnerved by underdog Heat turning favoritism.

“Quite awful, frankly,” Hobson described how he felt after Turner’s firing. “I’ll probably still wake up having nightmares about that one.”

But Hobson immediately received a much-needed tonic from the collected Turner, whose highly acclaimed leadership shone in the midst of adversity.

“While we were sitting there waiting for the decision, he said ‘mate, you’re a gun, you’ll get us over the line, we’ll be all right, take good shots,'” Hobson recalled. “There was no resentment. He’s a great leader.”

Connolly, who had only seen 11 balls earlier in his BBL career, belied his inexperience and fearlessly skipped 18 runs in the 18th to turn the game back in favor of the home side.

The nerve-wracking decider got to the final with the title on the line and Scorchers needed 10 runs off fast Michael Neser, who is on the fringes of the Australian Test team.

After a first-ball single by Connolly, it was Hobson’s turn to act under pressure and he did just that with a six over deep midwicket and then a boundary to unleash wild celebrations.

“I’ve never played for anything like it, I’ll remember that forever,” Hobson remarked of the fourth-largest crowd in BBL history. “I’m excited. To play every game this season, to win a final, I really didn’t dare to dream that.”

Nick Hobson has a day job as an accountant (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images) Getty Images

But eventually a return to his day job looms as Hobson is not a full-time cricketer and has never played at First Class level. “We’ll wait and see. I haven’t thought about it,” said Hobson when asked if his heroism would warrant more chances.

“So with limited prep, I’m just focusing more on my T20 stuff. If the other stuff comes along, great, but I’m focusing on the thing I’ve picked at the moment.”

His cricket future remains up in the air, but Hobson is sure to be the toast of the office on his first day at work.