Women’s Tennis Defeats Northwestern, 5-2 Women’s Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





EVANSTON, sick. Georgia Tech responded after dropping the double to Northwestern by winning five singles games and clinching a 5-2 victory on Sunday. The Yellow Jackets went undefeated over the weekend and improved to 4-1 on the season. Doubles

Northwestern took the double with wins on lanes two and three to take a 1-0 game lead. The Wildcats took lane three, 6-1, before sealing the point with a narrow victory on lane two as Christina Hand and Justine Leong secured a 6-4 win. Kylie Bilchev And Alejandra Cruz. Single people

Mahak Jain got the Yellow Jackets on the scoreboard and took an outright victory over Leong on court three. Knotted at 3-3 in the opening set, Jain battled to win the set, 6-4, and started the second set with a 4-2 lead. Jain sealed the win, 6-4, 6-2, to tie the game at 1-1. Northwestern regained the lead with a three-set win on court six. Kate Sharabura won the first set against Rabjohns 6-1, but the Wildcat tied the game and won the second set 6-3. Rabjohns brought momentum into the final set, not dropping a game to give Northwestern a 2–1 lead. Georgia Tech took the first and last lead of the game and won the next two singles games from lanes four and one. Cruz dominated Sydney Pratt on court four and dominated Sydney Pratt as the freshman Yellow Jacket took a 4-2 lead to take the first set, 6-3. Cruz went up 4-3 in the second set to take the win, 6-3, 6-3, to tie the game, 2-2. In the highest court, Carol Lee gave Tech the lead and won an outright victory over Maria Shusarina, 6-4, 6-3. Lee trailed 3-4 in the first set, but won the next three games to take the opener and went out with a 5-1 lead in the second set. She took the win to establish a 3-2 game lead for the Yellow Jackets. Bilchev took the win for Georgia Tech with a win from lane four. Facing Hand, Bilchev led 4-2 in the first set before the Wildcat fought back to 5-5. But Bilchev fought to win the next two games and the set, 7-5. Hand looked on track to split sets and took a 4-1 lead to start the second, but Bilchev came back to tie the set at 4-4. She used her momentum to seal the win, 7-5, 6-4, to build a 4-2 lead. Rosie Garcia Gross completed match play on court five and won a thrilling game against Briana Crowley. Garcia Gross fought back in both sets after winning against Crowley. The Jacket trailed 4-3 in the first before bouncing back for a 7-5 win and led 5-4 in the second set before the Wildcat tied the knot at 5-5. Crowley took a 6-5 lead, but Garcia Gross forced a tiebreak at 6-6. The Jacket cracked the tiebreaker win, 10-8, to round out Tech’s 5-2 victory. Georgia Tech returns to court to welcome Gonzaga to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on February 18. The first service is scheduled for 12 noon RESULTS DOUBLE

1. No. 53 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura (GT) vs. Briana Crowley/Sydney Pratt (NOW) 5-4, DNF

2. Christina Hand/Justine Leong (NOW) def. Kylie Bilchev/Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-4*

3. Kiley Rabjohns/Maria Shusarina (NOW) def. Rosie Garcia Gross/Mahak Jain (GT) 6-1

Finishing Order: 3.2*

*Gained the double point SINGLE

1.No. 10 Carol Lee (GT) beats. Maria Shusarina (NO) 6-4, 6-3

2. No. 111 Kylie Bilchev (GT) beats. The. 54 Christina Hand (NOW) 7-5, 6-4

3.No. 109 Mahak Jain (GT) def. Justine Leong (NOW) 6-4, 6-2

4. No. 104 Alejandra Cruz (GT) beats. Sydney Pratt (NOW) 6-3, 6-3

5. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) vs. Briana Crowley (NOW)

6. Kiley Rabjohns(NOW) def. Kate Sharabura (GT) 1-6, 6-3, 6-0

Order of completion: 3,6,4,1,2^

