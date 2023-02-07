Marriage season in India-Pakistan cricket: from Shaheen Shah to KL Rahul – 5 players who got married recently – News





Most of the star players opted for an intimate ceremony with close family and friends Via web desk published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 22:51 Last updated: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 00:13 am After a hectic domestic and international cricket season, Pakistani and Indian players seem to be back on the wedding spell! As many as five cricketers from both countries recently got married during this lean period of play and started the new innings of their lives. Most opted for intimate wedding ceremonies because of the stardom they achieved on the field. Some took to social media to make the big announcement and share beautiful photos. Here is a list of the cricketers who got married in 2023: Shaheen Shah Afridi marries Ansha Pakistani pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi married Ansha Afridi, daughter of former captain Shahid Afridi. The grand wedding ceremony took place in Karachi on February 3, in the presence of many Pakistani cricketers. The 22-year-old got engaged to Ansha last year and the couple finally got married on Friday. His father-in-law Shahid took to Twitter to confirm the marriage bond. “Daughter is the most beautiful flower in your garden because they bloom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh, dream and love with all your heart. As a parent I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to those two,” he wrote on Twitter. Axar Patel is hooked up Axar Patel married Meha Patel on 26 January in Vadodara, Gujarat. The Indian cricketer was engaged to Meha for almost a year before they decided to take some time out of their busy schedule to get married. The couple wore white wedding attire and shared some adorable photos with their fans. KL Rahul marries Athiya Shetty Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Monday, January 23. 82 km from Mumbai. The newly married couple took to Instagram to share photos from the wedding ceremony. “In your light I learn to love” Today we married our dearest ones in the home that has given us immense joy and serenity. With hearts full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” they wrote on their respective social media handles. Shadab Khan’s marriage Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan had a low-key wedding to Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter on January 23. The 24-year-old cricketer avoided media attention and asked for privacy ahead of his big day. He posted a tweet with a statement informing supporters of a major change in his life. “Alhamdulilah, today was my Nikkah. It’s a big day in my life and the start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those [of my] woman and our families. Prayers and love to all.” Shadab has not shared any images from the wedding. Shan Masood’s marriage Pakistani batsman Shan Masood married fiancée Nische Khan in an intimate ceremony in Peshawar on January 20. Photos and videos of Masood’s wedding went viral on social media. As the wedding ceremony took place, Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” was played to match the occasion. According to reports, Shahid Afridi and all-rounder Shadab Khan attended the wedding. Number of players and his teammates congratulated the cricketer on his big day. READ ALSO:

