Sports
Headlines aplenty as T20 World Cup day one warm up action ends
The first day of the warm-up of the T20 World Cup in South Africa has ended and all ten teams take to the field.
New Zealand v West Indies, Western Province Cricket Club
A clever rebuild from Maddy Green and Brooke Halliday with the bat secured a swing to the White Ferns at WPCC who claimed a comfortable 32-run victory.
After jumping into a hole in the 12th over at 58/4, Green and Halliday put 56 within eight overs to take their side to a score of 123.
Green top-scored with a crafty 47* (37), before the New Zealand bowlers claimed two wickets in the West Indies Powerplay.
Shemaine Campbelle’s 26 and Chinelle Henry’s 23 gave the West Indies a chance to complete the chase, although New Zealand were especially crafty with their spin in slow conditions.
Amelia Kerr’s broken legs saw the screws tightened at 3/20 as the West Indies finished on 91/7.
Sri Lanka v Ireland, Stellenbosch University 1
At Stellenbosch, Ireland came agonizingly close to stealing victory from Sri Lanka at the University Ground, thanks in large part to an excellent late flurry from Arlene Kelly.
Kelly (30 for 17) dragged the team out of what looked like an impossible position at 104/7 with 5.2 overs to go, though Ireland were knocked out in the final over 147 when the all-rounder and Jane Maguire failed to complete a single. Kelly on strike.
Earlier, Sri Lanka passed the hundred mark one wicket and in quick time, with Harshitha Samarawickrama raising the bat for half a century and stopping soon after.
Samarawickrama lost to Chamari Athapaththu (27 from 23), though she found another worthy partner in Vishmi Gunaratne, who has taken her form from the Under-19 World Cup to senior warm-up with a strike of 36.
Skipper Delany was the bowlers choice and claimed 3/20.
Gaby Lewis, meanwhile, looked good with the bat for Ireland, plundering seven boundaries in a score of 38 from just 24 balls, though runs were hard to come by for players at the other end. Laura Delany’s 21 helped the cause, though Ranasinghe and company gave little away.
She combined with Inoka Ranaweera to claim three wickets each, with Sugandika Kumari and Kaveesha Dilhari claiming one wicket each.
Afternoon programs
South Africa v England, Stellenbosch University 1
England may have put the world on notice after pillaging 246 at Stellenbosch, though South Africa issued a statement of its own, falling just 17 runs short in a strong reply.
The tournament hosts traveled over ten in their pursuit, though they ran out of steam after losing to Chloe Tryon and Tazmin British as the required number went over 15. Tryon’s 65 (23) was the highest score for the Proteas.
Previously, Sophia Dunkley made a statement in England’s innings, hitting 59 from just 19 balls, with nine fours and three sixes, before Alice Capsey and Nat Sciver-Brunt’s fast-fire in the 1950s.
Dunkley started the innings with a boundary off Shabnim Ismail, going over seven of eight runs in the opening and only speeding in as the Powerplay progressed.
Ismail eventually beat the opener for the first wicket, although the early blitz helped England to a score of 79/1 in the first six overs.
The Proteas were not given a reprieve even after the field restrictions were lifted as the trio of half-century makers and Maia Bouchier stood their ground.
Australia v India, Newlands
A late salvage order from Georgia Wareham and Jess Jonassen was the difference at Newlands as Australia successfully defended a stingy total.
Australia finished on 129/8 from their 20 overs after struggling at one point with 10/3, dismissing India for 85.
Darcie Brown claimed three wickets in her first two overs, while Ash Gardner’s off spin also picked up a pair of wickets. As a result of Brown’s early barrage, India stumbled to 22/4.
Deepti Sharma’s 19* was the best from an Indian batsman’s point of view, but was unable to find a partner to join her in a dying comeback.
Previously, a returning Shikha Pandey made a similar impression on Brown, removing Meg Lanning for a duck, before taking Tahlia McGrath’s scalp for just two. To further complicate matters, Ellyse Perry was knocked out cheaply for Australia’s third, as Beth Mooney and Gardner attempted to salvage the innings.
Mooney’s 28 helped the cause, as did Gardner falling as Australia’s fourth wicket, with Pooja Vastrakar claiming the all-rounder.
India appeared to have cornered Australia at 79/8, only for Wareham and Jonassen to put down 50 within five overs.
After the game, Australia claimed the bragging rights again after the teams played an exhibition Super Over.
Pakistan v Bangladesh, Western Province Cricket Club
Pakistan cruised to a six wicket win at WPCC chasing 102 in 16 overs as Nida Dar partnered young Ayesha Naseem.
The pair finished 24* and 20* respectively, which quietly explains Bangladesh’s attack.
Scoring was difficult on a slow court for Bangladesh, who fought tooth and nail to reach three figures and eventually make 101.
Nigar Sultana Joty’s side struggled to find the only partnership to take the match as Pakistan largely earned hay through their spin group, with Dar and Nashra Sundhu claiming two wickets each.
In other news, Sobhana Mostary stumbled off the field during Bangladesh’s innings and had to be treated both on and off the field.
She eventually walked back to the Bangladesh dugout unaided and is likely to play in the second warm-up.
|
