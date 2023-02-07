MSU women’s tennis defeats Miami (OH) and Bowling Green in doubleheader

First on MSU’s Sunday slate was Miami (OH). It came down to the wire, with the Spartans slipping past the Red Hawks 4-3. Miami managed to take the double, but the Greens climbed their way back into singles and came at the top.

The competition started with MSU sophomore Lisa Vehvilainen and junior Ayshe can pick up where they left off in doubles from Friday and beat their opponent 6-2. However, the Red Hawks won the next two games to clinch the double. Miami sophomore Emily Valentinson And Sarah Zalukar teamed up to take down MSU’s double tandem of graduate students Nicole Konard and freshmen Mary Lambert 6-4 in a slotout of the match

The third doubles match was less competitive. MSU freshman Issey Purser and senior Dagmar Zdrubecka couldn’t get anything against Miami senior Jutte Van Hansewyck and sophomores Nisita Saravanan, lost 6-0. The Spartans trailed the Red Hawks 1-0 after doubles play.

For the Spartans to prevail, four of the six singles matches had to end in their favor. MSU freshman Juliette Nask set the tone and controlled her game with 6-3 and 6-1 victories. Fresh off a narrow loss on Friday, Nask said her win on Sunday morning was a by-product of rewatching the game and adjustingments.

Coach and I sat down and watched my Friday game again. There were only minor adjustments I had to figure out, Nask said. I followed that advice and incorporated it here agreement.

Conard was able to bounce back from the doubles loss against the best Van Hansewyck in straight sets and won six-4 and 6-2.

Despite leading 3–1 in straight sets, Purser was unable to close out the win against Zalukar, falling short 6–4 in both. Lambert also battled endlessly in a back and forth battle with Saravanan but ended up short of 7-5 and 6-4 matches.

Trailing 3-2 with two games to go, the Spartans needed Vehvilainen and Can to step up.nice.

They did just that, as Vehvilainen came away with victories of 6-2 and 6-3, while Can took the MSU win with an intense, crowd-inducing win in three sets. The third set was decided by a tiebreak that ended 7-4 Tin Favor.

Game 2

The Spartans were able to bounce back in the second half of the doubleheader and earned the double run Bowling Green.

Seniors Monica Karub And Tia Mukherjee set the tone early and beat freshmen Diana Ivanikhina And Leticia Fonseca 6-2. The Spartan duo did not look back after their professional victoryi fashion.

The Falcons responded shortly after with their junior duo of Hannah Neumann And Lucy Furnes coming out on top in a comeback win over freshmen Makenna Martinez and sophomores Charlotte Gisclon, 6-3.

In winner take all fashion, all eyes were on a competitive fight between MSU’s junior Ayshe Can and sophomore Liisa Vehvilainen and the Falcons sophomore Mary Poppe and senior Eloise Saratay to determine the double point. The Spartans eventually capitalized on errors to give Michigan State an early lead in thth match.

MSU continued to roll in singles as Tia Mukherjee defeated Diana Ivanikhina in dominant fashion 6-2, 6-0. Mukherjee noted how her double performance with Monique Karoub helped spark her statement performance singles.

I feel like we played well together, and then kind of took that momentum into singles, and yeah, that’s definitely a confidence boost to be able to take the win, saidd Mukherjee.

Juliette Nask continued the Spartans’ hot streak by beating Hannah Neuman 6-2, 6-0 too.

The Spartans kept their foot on the gas and continued to control the afternoon. Nicole Conard overthrew Bowling Greens Maru Poppe with 6-3 and 6-2 wins in tno kits.

Charlotte Gliscon joined the trend as she took multiple victories over Leticia Fonseca, 6-1, ad 6-0.

The last two singles matches were more competitive, although this did not affect Vehvilainen. She was able to pull off a win against Saraty in straight sets, winning 6-4 and 6-1.

Vehvilainen explained that matching her singles helped her get into a rhythm as she got closer on a win.

I think it definitely boosted my confidence, I mean it’s always great to win no matter what the score is and that always adds to the confidence,” Vehvisaid Laine.

Lambert was a bright spot for MSU in singles as she faced one of the top Falcons in Lucy Furness. Lambert took the early lead in the first set 7-5, dropped the second 6-4, but eventually pushed back to win the third set 11-9. Her emotion and passion was visibly noticeablepossible.

The Spartans won five of six singles matchups in straight sets. It was safe to say that women’s head tennis coach Kim Bruno was encouraged with her girls’ performance in the doublesheader.

Winning is not a habit for us yet, I don’t think,” said Bruno. “We still have a few holes here and there that needed to be worked through, just with such a young team. But man, they stepped up and got the job done. At the end of the day, that’s what matters most.

Bruno also highlighted an individual performance that helped the Spartans over a three-game span in recent timesmultiple days.

All weekend Liisa has done it without a doubt, said Bruno. She went undefeated, she’s very strong, she runs down every ball and is just toughto skip.

The Spartans’ two wins today improve them to 3-2 year-over-year. They are back in action on February 12 at the MSU Indoor Tennis Center against Marquette at 10 am