How Indo-Pak cricket flourished during Musharraf’s reign





Pakistan’s former military ruler, Pervez Musharraf, the architect of the 1999 Kargil War, loved his cricket. Musharraf, who died in a hospital in Dubai on Sunday, used cricket as a strong diplomatic tool to improve relations between the two countries as he led Pakistan first as Chief Executive and then as President. A staunch supporter of the game, Musharraf wasted no time in bringing his blue-eyed boy, Lieutenant General Tauqir Zia, to chairman of the cricket board shortly after his military coup in October 1999. But in 2003, upon learning that Tauqir’s son Junaid had played for Pakistan, Musharraf asked the PCB chairman to resign as he saw the entire episode as a conflict of interest. Also read | Enemies and friends condole Pervez Musharraf’s demise Musharraf then enlisted former diplomat and ex-Foreign Minister Shaharyar Khan, who had served as ambassador to New Delhi, to head the cricket board. And a few months later, Shaharyar fulfilled Musharraf’s ambition to have the Indian team tour Pakistan. Before Musharraf’s coup, Pakistan had been in India in early 1999 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Indian Prime Minister, but after that there were no bilateral exchanges between the two countries until 2004. The Indian team led by Saurav Ganguly came in March-April 2004 and it turned out to be a famous diplomatic success for the military ruler as the top names of India including ministers and celebrities were invited to Pakistan to watch the matches with red carpet treatment laid out for them. The tour was a success and Musharraf took every opportunity to do photoshoots with the Indian team and his famous comments about MS Dhonis’ haircut became a hit in both countries. His meeting with the Indian team players were all exercises to soften relations between the two countries and portray himself as a moderate and liberal leader. And the plan worked, to a great extent, as never as many Indo-Pak bilateral series took place during the tenure of a Pakistani prime minister or president as there were during Musharraf’s tenure. After the 2004 series, India again came to Pakistan in early 2006, while the Pakistan team also toured India for the full test series first in 2005 and then in 2007 back to Pakistan in 2008 for the Asia Cup. Before Musharraf’s time, there had been few bilateral trips between the two countries with huge gaps between them. Pakistan went to India in 1979-80 after a gap of almost 18 years and India came to Pakistan in 1978-79 for the first time since 1954-55. Ironically, these tours also took place in the late 1970s during the tenure of another military dictator, General Zia ul Haq, who also used cricket diplomacy to defuse tensions. Musharraf himself took every opportunity to appear at cricket matches, even in India when Pakistan played. In 2005, he appeared on Feroze Shah Kotla’s grounds and was warmly welcomed.

