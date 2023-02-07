Men’s tennis wins home opener against North Carolina Central





Next game: at Campbell 7/2/2023 | 2:00 February 07 (Tue) / 2:00 PM bee Campbell ELON, N.C Playing at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center for the first time this season on Sunday, the Elon University men’s tennis team earned its first win by beating North Carolina Central 7-0. BOX SCORE (PDF) “I felt our guys dialed in from start to finish,” said head coach Michael Leonard said. “We had to have a win in our pocket before playing Campbell on Tuesday.” HIGHLIGHTS Elon took double wins in the Nos. 1 and 3 positions to earn the double. Oscar Antinheimo And Daniel Martin won 6-2 on court 1 for their second win of the season while Ben Zipay made his season debut on Court 3, winning alongside 6–2 Nicholas Condos .

Ahmed Hosni rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win against NC Central's Neiman Sneed on Court 4 to put the Phoenix ahead 2-0. Hosni won his last two singles, both in straight sets.

After taking his first doubles win of the season earlier in the day, Condos also secured his first singles win by winning 6-0, 6-1 against fifth placed Naresh Bharathy.

Martin sealed the game for Elon with a 6-0, 6-2 result on Court 1 against Sebastian Pino. The junior has now won 10 of his last 12 singles matches dating back to last season, nine of them in straight sets.

Playing on Court 6, Antinheimo defeated Facundo Olmedo 6–1, 6–1 for his second singles win.

Nicholas Campbell recorded his first singles win of the season over runner-up, as the senior defeated Oliver Saarinen 6–3, 6–2.

freshman Veljko Kristic closed out the singles sweep for the Phoenix by earning his first career singles victory on Court 3, defeating Kareem Abdul Hakim 6–2, 6–2.

Three of Elon's singles wins came from freshmen Krstic, Hosni and Antinheimo.

This is the 13th season in a row, Elon has won his first game at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

The win improves Elon to 1-2 on the season. NEXT ONE Elon travels for a road race against Campbell on February 7. The match starts at 2 p.m. RESULTS

Single people 1. Daniel Martin (Elon) def. Sebastian Pino (NCCU) 6-0, 6-2

2. Nicholas Campbell (Elon) def. Oliver Saarinen (NCCU) 6-3, 6-2

3. Veljko Kristic (Elon) def. Kareem Abdul Hakim (NCCU) 6-2, 6-2

4. Ahmed Hosni (Elon) def. Neiman Sneed (NCCU) 6-0, 6-0

5. Nicholas Condos (Elon) def. Naresh Bharathy (NCCU) 6-0, 6-1

6. Oscar Antinheimo (Elon) def. Facundo Olmedo (NCCU) 6-1, 6-1 Doubles 1. Oscar Antinheimo / Daniel Martin (Elon) def. Sebastian Pino/Oliver Saarinen (NCCU) 6-2

2. Nicholas Campbell / Ahmed Hosni (Elon) vs. Kareem Abdul Hakim/Naresh Bharathy (NCCU) 5-4, unfinished

3. Nicholas Condos / Ben Zipay (Elon) def. Shaka Cristellotti/Liam Murtaugh (NCCU) 6-2 Order of Finish: Doubles (1.3); Singles (4,5,1,6,2,3) –ELON–

