Both track teams ranked in the top five nationally





SEATTLE For three weeks, the Husky athletic teams have made programming history of sorts. Two weeks ago, the women reached an all-time high of No. 2. Last week, the men achieved their first-ever No. 1 ranking. And today, both teams were simultaneously in the top five of the National Ratings Index for the first time. The men’s team lost its grip on the No. 1 spot, only falling to No. 2 nationally, while the women’s team shot up ten spots to No. 5 this week. Washington is one of three programs in the top five in both the national rankings for men and women, along with Texas and Arkansas. ??5????? Another first for the Dawgs as BOTH the men’s and women’s teams are now in the Top-5 Nationally!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/qGx6JW4GYq – Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) February 6, 2023 The women’s team had some major new points to move up ten spots, starting with the Collegiate Record from the medley relay, and now earned the most team ranking points as the NCAA leader. Sophie O’Sullivan , Marlena Preigh , Charles Thomas And Anne Gibson ran a 10:46.62 in Boston to break the collegiate milestone by two seconds. Thomas and Preigh also improved their national standings in the 800 meters, with Thomas setting the school record to move to No. 3 in the NCAA this season, and Preigh achieving the second-fastest time to move to No. 12. Another new top-five mark came from it Ida Eikeng as she moved to No. 4 in the NCAA this season by breaking the UW record in the pentathlon with 4,198 points. In the latest Event Group Rankings, which rank teams in individual events based on the average of their top four individuals in that event, the Husky men retain ownership of the men’s mile as UW continues to be ranked 1-2-3-4 nationally in the miles thanks Joe Washcom , Brian Fay , Nathan Green And Kieran Lumb . The women’s team has four event groups that rank in the top four. The women have the No. 1 ranked event group in the 800 meters ( Charles Thomas , Marlena Preigh , Anne Gibson , Chloe Foerster ); the No. 1 mile group (Gibson, Thomas, Sophie O’Sullivan , Madison Heistermann ), the No. 4 3,000-meter group (O’Sullivan, Gibson, Andrea Markezich , Naomi Smith ), and the No. 3 pole vault team ( Sarah Borton , Nastasja Campbell , Sarah Ferguson , Ashleigh Helms ). The Huskies are hosting the Husky Classic at the Dempsey this Friday and Saturday.

