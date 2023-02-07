Kansas men’s basketball No. 9 beats No. 5 Texas in top-10 showdown





Part





Points in the paint propelled the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks over the No. 5 Texas Longhorns, 88-80. Although Texas recovered from a 14-point deficit in the first half, a three-minute drop in scoring in the second half of the game returned the Longhorns to a deficit they never recovered from. Jayhawk forward Jalen Wilson, who had scored in double digits in every game this season, was held to just two points. In his place, freshman guard Gradey Dick stepped up and added 21 points from low to low. .@gradey_dick = make that 21 for 4 tonight pic.twitter.com/KnMN7p1Yh2 Kansas men’s basketball (@KUHoops) February 7, 2023 Depth from the couch by Joseph Yesufu, MJ Rice and Ernest Udeh Jr. contributed another 22 points to the scoreboard. Forward KJ Adams won possession in Kansas by putting up seven offensive rebounds. On the defensive end, the Jayhawks couldn’t stop the transfer of Marcus Carr from Minnesota. Carr shot 86% from behind the charity line and boasted a game-high performance of 29 points, an offensive spark that carried Texas. Carr had help only in forward Timmy Allen and guard SirJabari Rice, who combined for 30 points and nine boards, but Longhorn’s effort proved futile in the dwindling minutes of regulation. With this top-10 win, Kansas improves to 19-5 on the season; Texas drops its record to 19-5. March Madness: Introducing Number 6 of the NCAA Tournament Here’s a detailed history of how the No. 6 seeds have fared in the NCAA Tournament. READ MORE How No. 1 Seeds Do in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament The quick history of how No. 1 seeds fared in the March Madness NCAA men’s basketball tournament. READ MORE 9 Gifts Men’s Basketball Gave Us As The Holidays Go In It’s the holiday season. Let’s all get in the mood by reflecting on the cool moments men’s basketball has given us so far. READ MORE

