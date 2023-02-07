21 UConn MBB Challenges #10 Marquette at XL Center





UConn Athletic Communications / February 6, 2023 UConn Game Notes Marquette Game Notes HARTFORD, Conn. On the momentum of three wins in the last four games, the UConn men’s basketball team will be on Tuesday, when 10e-ranked Marquette invades the XL Center (6:30 p.m., FS1). The #21/#21 Huskies (18-6 overall, 7-6 BIG EAST) bowed to Marquette, 82-76, on January 11 in Milwaukee and since then the Golden Eagles (19-5, 11-2) have risen to the top of the BIG EAST leaderboard. “Given that we didn’t play well, we were lucky to be in the game and hold onto the lead in the second half and get a late chance to make it a one-possession game,” said UConn Coach. And Hurley said about the first game against Marquette. “You can look at it two ways: we are lucky to be in the game and I think we can take some confidence from that, but we will have to play much better, especially in defence.” .” Marquette is a red-hot team, with a five game winning streak and 10 wins in the last 11 games. “They create problems with their aggressiveness and their pace,” Hurley said. “They create turnover and they make it very difficult. Defensively they are very difficult to guard. They have one of the best quarterbacks in the country in (Tyler) Kolek. (Oso) Ighodaro is a draft pick and (Olivier-Maxence) Prosper going to play in the NBA. (Kam) Jones is probably one of the most underrated guards in our league when it comes to scoring. It’s a tough team.” In the first game against the Golden Eagles, it was the UConn freshmen who carried the team, Donovan Clingan contributed a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Alex Karaban added 17 points and 7 rebounds. “I expect them to come out ready to hit the road in a hostile environment,” Clingan said. “But I expect us to be ready to play and play a full 40. We need to be strong with the ball and control how it goes. It’s a big test for us, but hopefully we can continue this.” walk.” The Huskies will need better performance from the start Adam Sango And Jordan Hawkins , which combined for only 18 points against Marquette. They are averaging a combined 33.5 points per game. “I’m pretty sure they’ll play really well,” said Karaban, who won his fifth BIG EAST Freshman of the Week award this week. “You always want to play well against a team that beat you.” The all-time series between the teams stands at a 7-7 tie, but Marquette has a 3-1 record against UConn at the XL Center. “We’re used to playing in really big games,” said Hurley. “It’s nice to play one here. We’re excited to play this one here, hopefully with a very large audience. It’s going to be a high level game and those games are much more exciting.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uconnhuskies.com/news/2023/2/6/mens-basketball-21-uconn-mbb-challenges-10-marquette-at-xl-center.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos