Harvard and Northeastern will advance to the Men’s Beanpot Finals in 2023





After an exciting, action-packed evening at TD Garden, the No. 10 Harvard and No. 20 Northeastern advance to next Monday’s Beanpot Finals. It will be the first time the Crimson and Huskies have met in the Championship in the tournament’s storied 70-year history. The Crimson defeated Boston College in a wild 4-3 win, with Marek Hejduk scoring his second of the night with 1.5 seconds left in overtime for the win. In the nightcap, Northeastern had two timely goals and a great third period performance from goaltender Devon Levi to win 2–0. Hejduk opened the scoring with 8:25 left in Game 1, slipping through the Eagles defense and making a quick shot at the odd one out. Matthew Coronato scored the first of his two goals just 1:48 into the second with a one-time timer from the left circle on a smooth tic-tac-toe power play. BC made it 2-1 when Mike Post converted a shot from the front on the power play about six minutes later, but Coronato quickly answered with another power play one-timer from his spot to make it 3-1 at entering the third. The Eagles made a huge push in the third period, beating Harvard 22-2, and they came through. Nikita Nesterenko danced through the Crimson defense before finishing a smooth individual effort to cut the deficit to one with 4:14 left in regulation. When time ran out, Cutter Gauthier tied it at three apiece with 1:31 left in regulation. In a back-and-forth overtime, it was Hejduk who completed a 2-on-1 counterrush in the dying seconds to seal the victory. Not a bad way to spend a Monday evening #GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/vQsFWJ7fLG Harvard men’s hockey (@HarvardMHockey) February 7, 2023 Game 2 saw another push in the third period, but it was no use for BU. Northeast captain Aidan McDonough started with six minutes left in the first inning and scored on a wrist shot from the left spot after a cross-zone feed from Vinny Borgesi. Jakov Novak doubled the lead less than two minutes into the second period when he shot a loose puck in front of the crease. The Terriers started to pick it up late in the second period and into the third, when Matt Brown scored from the top of the left circle to make it 2-1 with less than two minutes left. But that was all the Terriers could muster as Levi stood tall and stopped 15 of 16 shots in the final frame, and Hunter McDonald’s first career goal sealed the 3-1 final with 30.4 seconds remaining. BU and BC meet next Monday at 4:30 PM in the consolation game, while Northeastern and Harvard face the title game at 7:30 AM. NU are looking for their fourth title in five tournaments (seventh overall), while the Crimson are looking for their first since 2017 and 11th all-time. How does it feel for BU? #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/XB9yk9GvEa Northeastern men’s hockey (@GoNUmhockey) February 7, 2023

