Salukis fifth after first round Texas State Invitational





The Southern Illinois women’s golf team is in fifth place after scoring 615 (+47) in the opening round of the Texas State Invitational at Plum Creek Golf Club in Kyle, Texas. Texas State, the host of the invite, leads the field of eight teams with a first-day score of 578 (+10). Senior Secilia I tied for 10th overall (+9). Ho’s day was marked by an eagle on the first hole in the opening round and a total of six birdies. Junior Janie Samiattiyadeekul (+17) caught an eagle on hole 15 of the first round and is tied for 20th with teammate sophomore Ella Overstraat who charted 154 (+17) on the day. sophomore Kylee Vaughan improved throughout the day and caught five birdies to finish the day tied for 35th place (+17). Senior Ayanna Habel is tied for 42nd with a total of 163 (+21). Compete as individuals, sophomore Morgan Gindler is tied for 45th (+22) and junior Adriana Vinterova sits on the 47th (+23). The Salukis will tee off at 8 a.m. CT on Tuesday for the final round of 18 holes. Rain is expected in the morning with thunderstorms in the afternoon. Follow along with live scoring on Gulf state. TEAMS 1 state of Texas 286 292 = 578 (+10)

2 Cincinnati 305 299 = 603 (+35)

3 Lamar 296 310 = 606 (+38)

4 UT Rio Grande Valley 308 300 = 608 (+40)

5 Southern Illinois 315 300 = 615 (+47)

6 Texas A&M – Corpus Christi 306 310 = 616 (+48)

7 Texas A&M – Commerce 311 306 = 617 (+49)

8 IUPUI 322 317 = 639 (+71) SIU T10 Secilia I 78 72 = 151 (+9)

T20 Janie Samiattiyadeekul 80 74 = 154 (+17)

T20 Ella Overstraat 74 80 = 154 (+12)

T35 Kylee Vaughan 86 73 = 159 (+17)

T42 Ayanna Habel 83 80 = 163 (+21)

T45 Morgan Gindler 80 84 = 164 (+22) *Individual 47 Adriana Vinterova 82 83 = 165 (+23) *Individual Stay social Follow the team on Twitter for the latest on Southern Illinois Women’s Golf (@SIU_WGolf), Instagram (@SIU_WGolf), and like the team’s official Facebook page (SIUWGolf).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://siusalukis.com/news/2023/2/6/womens-golf-salukis-in-fifth-after-round-one-of-texas-state-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos