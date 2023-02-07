Men’s golf kicks off the spring season at Amer Ari Invitational





HONOLULU The University of Hawai’i men’s golf team will make its 32nd annual trip to the island of Hawai’i.nd Amer Ari Invitational. The three-day event will take place Wednesday, February 8 through Friday, February 10 at Hpuna Golf Course in Waimea, Hawai’i. The Rainbow Warriors and sister school Hawai’i-Hilo are co-hosts of the event, traditionally regarded as one of the top collegiate tournaments in the country, opening the spring season. This year’s tournament features 20 teams, including six Top 10 ranked Auburn, No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 4 Arizona State, No. 5 North Carolina, No. 6 Stanford and No. 10 Georgia Tech. Six other teams are ranked in the Top 50 Pepperdine (#14), Oklahoma State (#16), Texas (#20), Oregon (#26), Washington (#29), and TCU (#36). The rest of the field consists of Oregon State, Osaka Gakuin (Japan), Pacific, San Jose State, UC Davis and UCLA. Last year’s field was considered one of the toughest in history with 16 of 19 teams in the Top 70, including six in the Top 10. Oklahoma State came from behind to beat Texas Tech by one stroke for ninth Amer Ari team title. The tournament is the fourth event of the 2022-23 season for the Rainbow Warriors. UH enters the tournament ranked No. 150 nationally with a scoring average of 290 per round. Last year, the Warriors turned 17e with a total of 893. The teams play 54 holes over three days on the par 72 course of 6,895 meters. Tee times start at 7:30am each day. Hpuna became home to the Amer Ari in 2019-20 following the closure of the Waikoloa Kings Course. Designed by Arnold Palmer and EdSeay, Hpuna Golf Course is one of the most beautiful courses in the world with seemingly endless views of the Kohala Coast and drastic elevation changes. UH’s lineup includes Blaze Akana , Atsuya Oishi , Tyler Ogawa , Jose Hayashida And Remington Hirano . Two others will compete individually James Whitworth And Isaiah Kanno . Of the group, only Ogawa competed in last year’s event, finishing tied for 77the place at 3-over 219. Kanno also competed individually last year and finished 111e at 243. Akana last competed in his first professional tournament a few weeks ago at the PGA’s Sony Open in Hawaii, carding rounds of 71 and 72 for a total of 3-over-143. Tournament #4

What: Amer Ari Invitational

Dates: Wednesday 8 February to Friday 10 February

Class: Hpuna Golf Course

Place: Waimea, Hawaii

Yardage (Per): 6,895 meters (72)

Format: Three days; 54 holes (18 per day); 5-count-4

Host: Hawaii-Hilo, Hawaii

Field (20 teams): Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Hawai’i, Hawai’i-Hilo, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Osaka Gakuin (Japan), Pacific, Pepperdine, San Jose State, Stanford, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, UC Davis, UCLA, Washington

Score live: www.golfstat.com #HawaiiMGOLF

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hawaiiathletics.com/news/2023/2/6/mens-golf-mens-golf-kicks-off-spring-season-at-amer-ari-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos