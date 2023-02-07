Donche-Gay, Vargas lead K-State to good start





BOCA RATON, Fla. – Kansas State women’s golf team, behind standout performances of Manon Donche Gay And Hayley Vargas ranks sixth after two rounds on Monday at the FAU Paradise Invitational, held on the par-72, 6,204-yard Osprey Point Golf Course. Kansas State women’s golf team, behind standout performances ofAndranks sixth after two rounds on Monday at the FAU Paradise Invitational, held on the par-72, 6,204-yard Osprey Point Golf Course. The Wildcats firmly established themselves after an opening round of 5-over par 293, before climbing the leaderboard with a second round of 3-under par 285. Their aggregate score now stands at 2-over par 578, one stroke from BYU for a place in the top five. The second round score was the lowest of the season for K-State. “I’m proud of the ladies,” said head coach Kristy Knight . “We started slow but held on and played our way from 14th to sixth. Let’s keep climbing!” Donche-Gay, who is tied for 13th with 2-under par 142, led the Cats on the leaderboard. The senior carded a 2-under par 70 second round, her lowest of the season, after getting started with an even-par 72 first round. Donche-Gay becomes the first Wildcat to record multiple even or under par rounds this season. It is also the first time she has achieved this feat thanks to her career low score of 36 holes. Donche-Gay will be pursuing her second career top-20 finish on Tuesday’s final round. It was a great start to the day for Vargas, the Wildcats’ other senior, as she shot a 2-under par 70 in the first round. The momentum continued in the front nine of the second round as she collected four birdies and made it to the top five before slipping a bit to finish the round at 2-over par 74. Vargas’ day-one tally is an even-par 144, tied for 19th and in position for her third career top-20 finish. The Cats team score improved in the afternoon, thanks in part to the strong second rounds of Napua Glossner And Kate Tilma . Glossner shot a 5-over par 77 first round, but moved up 17 places on the leaderboard with a 1-under par 71 second round. The junior is now tied for 40th on 4-over par 148. Kate Tilma , a freshman making her first career appearance in the scoring lineup, had a staggering 12-stroke improvement with a 2-under par 70 second round after a 10-over par 82 opening round. The Wichita, Kansas native is up 11 places and is tied for 63rd with 8 over par 152. Just ahead of her in the standings Remington Isaac who is tied for 59th with 7-over par 151. Isaac recorded a 2-over par 74 first round and a 5-over par 77 second round. Noah Van Beek , who is competing individually this week, put in a stellar performance in her third career appearance. The freshman carded back-to-back 1-over par 73 rounds and ranks 29th with 2-over par 146. A top-30 finish would be a career best. Leading the event by 12 strokes is No. 19 Vanderbilt at 22-under par 554. Letizia Bagnoli of host school Florida Atlantic tops the individual standings at 12-under par 132 after consecutive rounds of 6-under par 66.

When play resumes Tuesday at 7 a.m. (CT) in sunny Boca Raton, K-State will be looking for its first top-five finish since September 2021. The final round begins with a shotgun start. Fans can track live scores on Golfstat.com.

