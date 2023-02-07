Michigan State returns home to host Maryland on Tuesday night





East Lansing, Michigan – The Michigan State men’s basketball team returns home for the first time in 12 days, hosting Maryland at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7 (9 p.m., ESPN2). The Spartans are No. 2 nationally in the NET Strength of Schedule. According to KenPom.com, MSU has faced the #1 toughest streak of enemy offenses in the country, the 8th strongest list of enemy defenses, and #2 overall in schedule strength. The Spartans are ranked No. 45 in the latest NET rankings and No. 43 in KenPom. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2, with Brian Custer, Robbie Hummel and Myron Medcalf calling in all the action. The radio talk from the TCF Bank Spartan Media Network can be heard on any of the 38 member companies and on the web at MSUSpartans.com, with Will Tieman handling the play-by-play and Matt Steigenga being the color analyst. The game can also be heard on channel 382 on SiriusXM and channel 972 on the SiriusXM app. About the Spartans Michigan State has won nine of its last 14 games and enters Tuesday with an overall record of 14-9, including a 6-6 in Big Ten play.

Playing one of the toughest schedules in the nation to open the season, the Spartans faced the No. 1 toughest opposing offenses in the nation, the 8th toughest opposing defenses, and No. 2 in general. of schedule, per KenPom.com.

The Spartans are ranked #2 in the NET Strength of Schedule.

The Spartans, who recorded a 63-61 victory over Iowa on January 26, come Saturday with a 61-55 loss at Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.

The Spartans close the regular season with 4 home games and 4 on the road.

Michigan State is 9-2 overall at home this season, including a 4-2 in the Big Ten.

MSU is tied for 4th in the B1G in scoring defense (64.92 ppg), 2nd in FG% defense (41.8%), and 1st in 3-point defense (28.8%).

Through 23 games, senior guard Tyson Walker leads the team in scoring with 13.8 ppg while adding 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

leads the team in scoring with 13.8 ppg while adding 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Graduated forward Joey Hauser is second on the team in scoring with 13.0 points per game and leads the team in 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from 3-point land.

is second on the team in scoring with 13.0 points per game and leads the team in 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from 3-point land. junior guard A. J. Hooggaard is third on the team with 12.5 points, fifth with 3.7 rebounds and leads the team (and is 2nd in the Big Ten) with 5.7 assists per game.

is third on the team with 12.5 points, fifth with 3.7 rebounds and leads the team (and is 2nd in the Big Ten) with 5.7 assists per game. Hoggard is one of eight Division I players in the country to average at least 12.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 5.6 apg.

Senior forward Malik room who played against Iowa after missing three games (11 total), is fourth on the team with 9.3 ppg and third with 4.6 rpg.

who played against Iowa after missing three games (11 total), is fourth on the team with 9.3 ppg and third with 4.6 rpg. Sophomore security guard Jaden Akin averages 9.0 points and 3.8 rebounds.

averages 9.0 points and 3.8 rebounds. Junior forward Mady Sissoko averages 5.7 points and is second on the team with 6.6 rebounds.

averages 5.7 points and is second on the team with 6.6 rebounds. sophomore Pierre Brooks II averages 4.7 points and 2.1 rebounds. About Maryland Maryland enters the game Tuesday night with an overall record of 16-7 and a score of 7-5 in the Big Ten Conference after an 81-46 win over Minnesota on Saturday night.

The Terrapins have won four of their last five games, including home wins against Wisconsin, Nebraska and Indiana.

Maryland has a 1-5 record on the road in the Big Ten Conference, its lone win coming against Minnesota.

Four players are scoring in double figures for the Terps, led by Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young, who average 16.0 ppg.

In Big Ten games, Maryland ranks 10th in the league in scoring offense (66.17 ppg), third in scoring defense (63.67 ppg), and ninth in FG defense (44.4%). Series history When Michigan State and Purdue play on Sunday, it will be the 131st meeting in the program’s history.

Michigan State leads the all-time series with Maryland, 13-8.

The Spartans have a 4-2 all-time record against the Terps at home.

Since Maryland joined the Big Ten, MSU has won nine of its 16 meetings.

The Spartans won all three games last year, beating Maryland 65-63 on the road on February 1; recorded a 77-67 win on March 6 in the regular season finale as MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo broke the Big Ten record for overall school wins; and then a 76-72 victory in the Big Ten Tournament.

broke the Big Ten record for overall school wins; and then a 76-72 victory in the Big Ten Tournament. MSU Tom Izzo is 12-8 in his career against Maryland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msuspartans.com/news/2023/2/6/mens-basketball-michigan-state-returns-home-hosts-maryland-on-tuesday-night.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos