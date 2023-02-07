Wake Forest remains in contention heading into the final round of the UCF Challenge





ORLANDO, Fla. – The Wake Forest Women’s golf team is just three strokes from the lead heading into the final round of the UCF Challenge at Eagle Creek Golf Club. veterans Rachel Kuhn And Emilia Migliaccio pace the Deacs in a steady second round. Kuehn stole the show to close out the day at Eagle Creek Golf Club birding her final five holes of the day. She started the day with a birdie on the par-four second hole, but hit two bogeys before the turn. She came out of the turn and birdied the par-three on the 11th, but bogeyed again on the 13th. She ended the day with birdies on holes 14-18 to keep the Deacs off the lead just three strokes. Milgiaccio turned in the only perfect scorecard for the second round. She went bogey-free with two birdies on her second nine to finish two under on the day. She enters the final round five under par and inside the top 20. Lauren Wals maintained her position within the top 10 and started her second round with two birdies on her first six holes. A bogey for the run was cleared with two more birdies on her second nine as she dropped back-to-back putts on the par-five 13th and par-four 14th holes. The senior was the low Deac of the day, going three under for her round and will enter the final round eight under par. Caroline Chacarra maintained her position in the top 15 with two birdies on her first nine and two more on her second. She finished the second day under par and will enter the final round six under par on Tuesday. Mimi Rhodes improved from day one and recorded four birdies to offset two bogeys and finished day two under par. She will start the final round at even par and inside the top 40. Playing as an individual, Anne-Sterre den Dunnen finished the second round one under par. Last round Tuesday’s final round begins at 8:45 p.m. with a shotgun start. Wake Forest goes off the first three holes. The Deacs will be paired with Northwestern and Mississippi State. Live scoring will be available through Golfstat. Team standings Team Scores (Total to Par) 1 Northwest 272-270 (-34) 2 Wake Forest 268-277 (-31) 3 Mississippi State 277-271 (-28) 4UCF 277-276 (-23) 5 Coll. from Charleston 280-277 (-19) 6Kentucky 283-277 (-16) T7 North Texas 287-279 (-10) T7 Kansas 285-281 (-10) T9 Texas A&M 281-290 (-5) T9 UNC Wilmington 285-286 (-5) 11 Michigan state 280-294 (-2) Penn State 12 290-285(-1) State 13 Kent 284-292 (E) 14 Iowa State 292-287 (+3) 15Virginia Tech 287-293 (+4) 16 old reign 290-296 (+10) 17 North Florida 304-286 (+14) 18Miami 291-301 (+16) Wake Forest leaderboard

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://godeacs.com/news/2023/2/6/womens-golf-wake-forest-remains-in-contention-heading-into-final-round-of-ucf-challenge.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos