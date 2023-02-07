WBB picks up No. 4 UConn at Home on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE The Marquette women’s basketball team (15-8, 8-6 BIG EAST) faces No. 4 UConn (21-3, 13-0 BIG EAST) on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Golden Eagles and the Huskies will tip off at 7 p.m. (CT) from the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee. The game will be broadcast on SNY with Alan Bestwick (play-by-play), Meghan Culmo (analyst) and Maria Marino (sideline) on the call. A link to live stats is available at GoMarquette.com.

In the team’s most recent performance on Saturday night, Marquette came out on top with a 66-49 victory over Georgetown at the Al McGuire Center. The Golden Eagles used great ball movement and efficient defense to secure the win, recording 22 assists on 26 baskets made. In a game that Marquette never left behind, Jordanian king led all scorers with 23 points, to go along with five assists and three boards.

The Huskies enter the week ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll, with an overall record of 21-3 and topping the standings with a perfect 13-0. UConn had 14 consecutive wins before suffering a home loss to No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday afternoon, losing 81-77. Connecticut is 7-2 in road games this year.

UConn is led by junior Aaliyah Edwards, a forward who averages a team-best 17.1 points to go along with 8.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Graduate forward Dorka Juhász leads the team on the glass with 10.2 rebounds per game, while junior guard Nika Mühl leads the NCAA with 8.6 assists per appearance.

Marquette and UConn have met 16 times in a series that began in 2006, with the Huskies winning each meeting. Connecticut won the first meeting between the squads this season at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, a 61-48 game on December 31.

EXPLORING THE HUSKIES

In 2021-22, the Huskies were the runners-up in the NCAA Tournament after a 30-6 campaign and a 16-1 league record to win the BIG EAST title.

All three of UConn’s losses this season (Maryland, Notre Dame, South Carolina) were to teams currently ranked in the top 10.

UConn is going 7-2 this season.

The Huskies lead the NCAA in a 52.0 percent field goal percentage. They also rank fourth in 3-point percentage (40.2) and assists (19.9) and fifth in rebound margin (11.0).

SERIES ALL AGAINST UCONN

Saturday’s meeting is the 17th all-time between Marquette and UConn, a series that began in 2006.

UConn has won all 16 games in the series.

The Huskies won last year’s season series in Milwaukee 72-58, in Hartford 69-38 and in the quarterfinals of the BIG EAST Tournament 71-51.

Last 5 meetings

DATE LOCATION RESULT SCORE

12-31-22 AL 61-48

3/6/22 EN 51-71

02-23-22 AL 38-69

13-02-22 HL 58-72

3/8/21 EN 39-73

START FIVE

The Golden Eagles are 48-22 against BIG EAST opponents under Coach Duffy.

Coach Duffy is on his way to the best coaching start in four seasons of any coach in the history of the program. She has an overall mark of 81-34 (.704) at Marquette.

The Golden Eagles are 68-3 under Coach Duffy if they lead at halftime and 52-8 if they flip the ball as often or less than their opponent.

MU is 45-4 when he scores over 70 points under Coach Duffy and 52-5 when he shoots more free throws than his opponent.

In the 115 games of the Coach Duffy era, the Golden Eagles outscored their opponent 92 times.

KING EARNS WEEKLY HONOR

After putting in a strong performance in a few games last week, Marquette guarded Jordanian king was named on the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll.

The senior averaged a team-best 20.5 points on the week, along with 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Against Georgetown, she went for 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the floor, as well as three boards and five assists.

This was King’s fourth Weekly Honor Roll appearance of the season and the eighth of her career.

LAST TIME OFF

Marquette got back into the winning streak on Saturday night, recording a 66-49 victory over Georgetown at the Al McGuire Center.

The Golden Eagles used great ball movement and efficient offense to secure the win, recording 22 assists on 26 baskets made, while locking things up at the other end of the court. MU held Georgetown to just a 37.3 percent (22-of-59) shooting rate.

In a game that never left Marquette, it used a strong shooting start to get ahead early and never look back. MU’s lead increased to no less than 23 points.

Jordanian king had another strong scoring outing, with 23 points in the outing, five assists and three boards. She was joined in double digits by Emily La Chapelle And Chloe Marota who went for 11 and 10 points respectively.

EARLY THIS SEASON

In the first meeting this season between Marquette and UConn, the Golden Eagles recorded a 61-48 win on December 31 at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

After a slow offensive start and trailing 9-0 early in the first quarter, Marquette found an offensive rhythm to get back into contention. It was able to cut UConn’s lead to just six midway through the fourth quarter, but the Huskies finished the game 61.5 percent (8-of-13) in the final quarter to secure the win.

Lisa Carl led Marquette in the scoring and rebounding columns, with 15 points and six boards. Emily La Chapelle (11) and Chloe Marota (10) each also finished in double digits.

UConn got the pace from Lou Lopez Senechal, who finished with 22 points.

HOMEMADE ADVANTAGE

The Al McGuire Center has gained a reputation in recent years as one of the toughest places to play, not just in the GREAT EAST, but in the country.

The Golden Eagles have a 10-2 record at home this season and have won 28 of their past 333 games in the Al. Under Coach Duffy, MU has a home record of 44-10.

In his 10 home wins this year, Marquette has outscored opponents with a combined total of 740-495 (74.0-49.5).

Opponents have averaged just 51.7 points per game at the Al McGuire Center this season, with only one opponent scoring more than 62 points. Marquette’s opponents at home shoot just 36.9 percent (243-658) from the floor, and average 18.0 turnovers per game.

THE CHILDREN ARE GOOD

The freshman couple Emily La Chapelle And Mackenzie Haas have made a difference to Marquette this season, each contributing greatly during their first collegiate seasons.

La Chapell has been a two-time BIG EAST Freshman of the Week and has made 11 starts for MU, while Hare is fourth on the team and third among freshmen with 7.7 points per game. They are only the second freshman duo ever at Marquette to each earn BIG EAST Freshman of the Week honors in the same season.

While each playing less than 19 minutes per game, the duo have combined to average 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, and rank third and fourth on the team in percentage of 3 points.

NEXT FOR MU

The Golden Eagles have a few days off before hitting the road again next week to face Providence on Wednesday, February 15. The tip is at 6 p.m. (CT).

The game will be broadcast by BIG EAST Digital Network on FloHoops, with a link to live stats and stream available on GoMarquette.com.