UH Fall Sports Student-Athletes Honored by Big West





HONOLULU Twenty-two University of Hawaiʻi student-athletes earned Academic All-Big West honors for the fall sports during the 2022 season. The sports included for UH are women’s cross-country, women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. The soccer team had the most honors (12), followed by women’s volleyball (7) and women’s cross-country (3). A total of 409 student-athletes were honored among the 12 member institutions. uh football Kylie McNamara was one of nine student-athletes to earn a perfect cumulative grade of 4.0. To be eligible for the All-Academic team, student-athletes must maintain a cumulative grade of 3.0, complete a full year at the member institution prior to the season for which the award is received (at least a sophomore academic) and competed in at least 50 percent of their team’s games. The Big West recognizes individuals academically seasonally fall, winter, and spring for all conference-sponsored sports. The Winter Academic All-Conference Team honors student-athletes in men’s and women’s basketball, while the Spring Academic All-Conference Team includes student-athletes from men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s track and field, women’s, men’s and water polo. women’s tennis, men’s volleyball, beach volleyball, softball and baseball. The following is a list of UH teams’ fall honorees: WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3) Caelan Miller Senior, interdisciplinary studies

Sophia Morgan Graduate, Conflict Resolution Studies

Terra Stevens Senior, marine biology WOMEN’S SOCCER (12) Eliza Ammendolia Senior, Early Childhood Special Ed.

Taylor Kaporus Senior, Kinesiology and Rehabilitation

Emily Cottrell Senior, food science and nutrition

Mia Foster Sophomore, Communications

Amber Gilbert Junior, Kinesiology and Rehabilitation

Maya Gonzalez Junior, Kinesiology and Rehabilitation

Jacey Jicha Sophomore, Kinesiology and Rehabilitation

Lauren Marquez Graduated, Kinesiology and Rehabilitation

Kylie McNamara Oldest, English

Christa Peterson Sophomore, Marketing

Fabiola Zamora junior, biology

Kelci Sumida Senior, Kinesiology and Rehabilitation WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL (7) Braelyn Akana Senior, psychology

Kendra Ham Senior, Human Developer and Family Studies

Amber Igiede Senior, psychology

Tylee Ikenaga Sophomore, Elementary Education

Just Kate Junior, Political Science

Riley Wagener Seniors, Women, Gender and Sexual Studies/Chemistry

Tiffany Westerberg Senior, psychology #HawaiiAthletics

