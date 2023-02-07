Sports
Men’s golf kicks off spring
PALM DESERT, California. The Wichita State men’s golf team opens the spring portion of the program on Friday, February 10 with a trip to the Wyoming Desert Match Play in Palm Desert, California. This is the second year in a row that the Shockers will start the spring at the match play event.
Last season, the Shockers went 1-2, dropping close battles against Boise State and Colorado before fleeing Air Force to end the league.
The field includes eight teams ranked 1-8: #1 Colorado, #2 San Diego, #3 San Francisco, #4 Wyoming, #5 Seattle, #6 Boise State, #7 Wichita State and #8 South Dakota State. The Shockers open against #2 San Diego on Friday, with play starting at 8:00 AM CST. Wichita State then takes on the winner or loser of the San Francisco-Boise State game on Friday afternoon. Play concludes with a single game on Saturday.
Fans can follow live scoring via wave state.
Unlike traditional tournaments with five golfers from each team with the lowest dropped score, the match play format allows six golfers per team to compete against their opposing team. Hosted by Wyoming, this week’s competition will be held at Classic Club, a 7,305-foot course near Joshua Tree National Park.
Match 1
#1 Colorado vs. #8 state South Dakota
Match 2
#4 Wyoming vs. #5 Seattle
Match 3
#2 San Diego vs. #7 Wichita State
Match 4
#3 San Francisco vs. #6 Boise State
“In match play you have to hate losing,” says head coach Judd Eastling said. “It’s mano a mano, it’s you against another man. It’s so different from stroke play. You almost have to be a little mean to compete. We don’t play match play very often so that’s why we love going to this unique event and it’s a great way to kick off spring.”
Wichita State deploys a lineup of Blake Lorenz, Aston Castilla, Michael Winslow, Luke Scheufler, Dawson Lewis And Tate Herrenbruck. Each will compete against their counterpart in the match play format.
“With the six guys we’re taking, I don’t see any of them giving up,” said Easterling. in. But I don’t see these guys giving up, they will fight no matter how many holes they have. They will fight to the end.’
The Wyoming Desert Match Play is WSU’s only action during the month of February. The Shockers return on March 5 to play at Auburn’s Tiger Invitational hosted by Jason Dufner in Opelika, Alabama.
2023 Wyoming Desert Match Play Fast Facts:
Dates:Friday-Saturday 10-11 February 2023
Host: Wyoming
Place:Palm Desert, California (Classic Club)
Yardage: 7,305 meters
Par: 72
Format:Match Play (match 1 & 2 on Friday, match 3 on Saturday)
Starting times: Match 1 (8:00am CT), Match 2 (12:30pm), Match 3 (TBD – results pending)
Scoring live: golfstat.com
The field: 8 teams (placed according to the latest Golfstat ranking)
#1 Colorado, #2 San Diego, #3 San Francisco, #4 Wyoming, #5 Seattle, #6 Boise State, #7 Wichita State, #8 South Dakota State
Shocker Setup:
Blake Lorenz (Jr.) had his best finish as a Shocker in the last fall tournament, tied for 16th at TPC Colorado…73 on average tied with Castillo for best on roster
Aston Castilla(Jr.) posted second-best par 5 score in the entire field at TPC Colorado (4.58)…led Shockers with 35 fall birdies
Michael Winslow (So) made collegiate debut in this event a year ago and finished with 1-2…73.2 average score in the fall, third best on roster
Luke Scheufler (So.) Delivered a final round 71 on TPC Colorado competing as an individual, marked by birdies on 15, 16 and 17…went 1-1-1 in match play last season
Dawson Lewis (Sr.) led the Shockers with 10 birdies at TPC Colorado, tied with Castillo on 42nd…went 2-1 at this event last season
Tate Herrenbruck(R-So.) went 0-2-1 in collegiate debut at this event last season…placed last round 73 at Grier Jones Invitational, career best score
Head coach Judd Eastling on.
The preparation of the team to enter spring:
“Given the weather conditions, the whole team has done the job, however we can do it. Whether it’s completely indoors or hitting balls on the driving range in the cold. When it was nice outside, we were able to play and compete.” and post some scores. With a week of bad weather I think we did pretty well to get on grass and qualify. “
The game of Luke Scheufler:
“Luke is that guy we never have to worry about working on. He sends (assistant coach) Josh Gliege swing videos of stuff he’s working on almost daily and still gets weekly lessons. He is the man who is the first to practice every day and the last to leave every day. We know exactly where we stand Luke Scheufler.”
The strategy in a match play format:
“It’s a thin line. Of course you want to play every hole as best as you can, but you have to pay attention to what your opponent is doing based on their shots and what they’re doing. We’ll make a game plan for each hole and then based on of the scenario each player is in, we go from there.”
