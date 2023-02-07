Illini will open the spring schedule





CHAMPAIGN, sick. The University of Illinois men’s golf program will return to action early next week as the team prepares to open the 2023 spring schedule with six regular season tournaments leading into the 2023 Big Ten and NCAA regional and championship tournaments. Mark them.#Illini // #HTTO pic.twitter.com/vajhLjTCzq Illinois Men’s Golf (@IlliniMGolf) January 26, 2023 Head coach MikeSmall’s team has had another successful fall campaign with the goal of maintaining the program’s championship standard. The team ended the fall ranked No. 7 on the National Rankings of Golfstatand achieved top-5 finishes in all four events during the first half of the season’s schedule, including back-to-back victories at the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate and the Dayton Flyer Invitational. Individually, the Illini lineup combined six top-five finishes, led by three from the fifth-year senior Tommy Kuhl and a few more from classmate Adrien Dumont de Chassart . Also appearing together on both the 2023 Haskins Award and Hogan Award watch lists, the duo finished the fall season with a 10e and 13erespectively in the Golfstat individual rankings. FEBRUARY February marks the official return for the Illini, February 13-14, at the Hal Williams Collegiate (formerly the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate), hosted by South Alabama at Magnolia Grove Country Club’s Crossings Course in Mobile, Ala. The Illini have competed in the event in each of the past three seasons, finishing second in 2020, winning the event in 2021 and finishing third in 2022. Illinois closes out February for the second straight season with a tough test at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas, Nev. track. MARCH As the calendar turns to March, the Illini look ahead to March 17-18, when the team returns to desert golf, taking the field at the University of Arizona National Invitational Tournament hosted at Omni Tucson National in Tucson, Ariz. . APRIL April kicks off with the Illini returning to the epicenter of the golfing world, Augusta, Georgia, for the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational. Hosted by Augusta University at Forest Hills Golf Club, just a few miles from Augusta National Golf Club, the event will take place April 1-2 and conclude on the eve of Masters week. After playing in Augusta, the Orange and Blue travel to Columbia, Mo., to compete in Missouri’s Tiger Collegiate Invitational at the Club in Old Hawthorne before returning home to close out the regular season schedule. The Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate is scheduled for April 22-23, when Fighting Illini will officially christen the championship-level Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois. The event not only marks the first collegiate event at the newly renovated facility, located just minutes from the team’s state-of-the-art practice facility, but also the team’s first event in the Urbana-Champaign community since the 2010-11 season. OFF SEASON Fighting Illini’s 2023 postseason run begins April 28-30 at the Big Ten Championship. The Orange and Blue are looking for their eighth straight Big Ten title and their 13th of the last 14 from 2009. The 2023 Big Ten Championship will take place at Galloway National Golf Club in Galloway, NJ NCAA Regionals are scheduled for May 15-17 and will be held at one of six locations around the country: Auburn University Club (Auburn, Ala.), Eagle Eye Golf Club (Bath, Michigan), Bear’s Best Las Vegas (Las Vegas , Nev.), The Institute Golf Club (Morgan Hill, Calif.), Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club (Norman, Okla.), and The Cliffs at Keowee Falls (Salem, SC). The NCAA National Championship returns to the Raptor Course at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., May 26-31. Illinois goes looking for the 14 from the programeNCAA Championship berth in 15 years dating back to 2008. Tournament dates and times are subject to change. Stay tuned to FightingIllini.com for the latest in men’s golf in Illinois.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fightingillini.com/news/2023/2/7/mens-golf-illini-set-to-open-spring-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos