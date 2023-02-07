ACC names swimming and diving artists of the week





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Virginia Tech’s Noah Nichols and Virginia Tech’s Carles Coll Marti earned Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Co-Swimmers of the Week honors, while Virginia’s Kate Douglass was named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week. Noah Zawadski of Virginia Tech and Alex Hart of North Carolina shared the ACC Men’s Co-Divers of the Week award and Emily Grund of North Carolina earned the ACC Women’s Diver of the Week nomination. ACC MEN’S SWIMMERS OF THE WEEK

Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech, Jr., Catalonia, Spain Coll Marti earned three first-place finishes and broke two pool records for the No. 13 Hokies at the Virginia Tech Invitational. His time of 51.50 in the 100m chest broke one pool record and is the nation’s fifth fastest. He followed that up with a broken pole record and a first-place finish in the 200 breast with a time of 1:52.82, and another top finish in the 200 IM (1:43.56). Noah Nichols, Virginia, Jr., Midlothian, Virginia Nichols broke a 21-year pool record at the Cavalier Invite this weekend for No. 14 Virginia, swimming a 51.44 in the 100 breast for a first-place finish and fourth fastest in the nation. His time was just 0.33 seconds off the UVA school record and qualified as an NCAA A time. ACC LADIES SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Kate Douglass, Virginia, Sr., Pelham, NY Douglass made a name for herself as the only female swimmer in NCAA history to swim the 200 breast under 2:02, while bettering her American Record and US Open Record with a time of 2:01.43 in time trials on the Cavalier Invite. The senior also set a UVA pool record in the 100 chest with her 50.47 mark. Both times recorded qualified as NCAA “A” times. ACC PEOPLE CO-DIVERS OF THE WEEK

Alex Hart, North Carolina, Sr., Vienna, Austria Hart posted a 419.75 in the 3-meter event to claim first place at the Virginia Tech Invitational, winning the event by over 40 points. The senior also recorded 360.25 at 1 meter for third place. Both marks qualified as NCAA zone scores. Noah Zawadski, Virginia Tech., R-Sr., Greensboro, NC Zawadski competed in three events for the No. 13 Hokies at the Virginia Tech Invitational, winning the platform event with a score of 374.40. The Greensboro, North Carolina native earned two second-place finishes in the 1-meter (behind Hart) and 3-meter, with NCAA zone qualifying zone scores of 376.05 and 374.60, respectively. ACC LADIES DIVER OF THE WEEK

Emily Grund, North Carolina, R-Sr., Keller, Texas Grund blew away the competition at the Virginia Tech Invitational, posting her second-best score of the season in the 3-meter with 373.95. No. 18 North Carolina had a one-two podium finish as the Keller, Texas native scored more than 30 points to take first place over her teammate with an NCAA zone qualifier. This is North Carolina’s third consecutive and sixth overall weekly award for divers. 2022-23 ACC Swim and Dive Artists of the Week ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week Oct. 4 Youssef Ramadan, Jr., Virginia Tech

October 11 Peter Varjasi, Sr., Florida State

19 Oct 18 Kacper Stokowski, Sr., NC State

Oct. 25 Quintin McCarty, Fr., NC State

Nov. 1 Peter Varjasi, Sr., State of Florida

Nov. 8 Matt King, Jr., Virginia

Nov. 15 Dalton Lowe, Jr., Louisville

Nov. 22 Abdelrahman El-Araby, Jr., Louisville

Dec. 6 Cooper Van der Laan, Pitt

January 10 – BatarÜnlü, Jr., Georgia Tech

January 17 – Youssef Ramadan, Jr., Virginia Tech

January 24 – David Curtiss, So., NC State

Jan. 31 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville; Kacper Stokowski, NC State

February 10, 7 – Charles Coll Marti, Jr., Virginia Tech; Noah Nichols, R-Sr., Virginia ACC Men’s Diver of the Week Oct. 4 Reuben Lechuga, Sr., Georgia Tech

October 11 Jesco Helling, Jr., Florida State

Oct. 18 Reuben Lechuga, Sr., Georgia Tech

October 25 Anton Down-Jenkins, Sr., North Carolina

November 19, 1 Darwin Nolasco, Jr., Florida state

Nov. 8 Ruben Lechuga, Jr., Georgia Tech

Nov. 15 Dylan Reed, Sr., Pitt

Nov. 22 Max Flory, Jr., Miami

Jan. 10 – Tazman Abramovich, Gr., FSU

January 17 – Daniel Knapp, Fr., Notre Dame; Dylan Reed, Sr., Pitt

January 24 – Bayne Bennett, Sr., NC State; Anton Down-Jenkins, Sr., North Carolina

January 31 – Anton Down-Jenkins, Sr., North Carolina

Feb. 7 – Noah Zawadski, R-Sr., Virginia Tech; Alex Hart, Sr., North Carolina ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week October 4 Grace County, Sr., North Carolina

Oct. 11 Deniz Ertan, Fr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 18 Katharine Berkoff, Sr., NC State

Oct. 25 Gretchen Walsh, So., Virginia

November 1 Julia Mansson, Fr., Florida State; Emma Atkinson, Jr., Virginia Tech

Nov. 8 Gretchen Walsh, So., Virginia

Nov. 15 Tristen Ulett, Jr., Louisville

Nov. 22 Gabi Albiero, Jr., Louisville

December 6 Sophie Yendell, Pitt

January 10 – Gabi Albiero, Jr., Louisville

January 17 – Kennedy Noble, Fr., NC State

January 24 – Gretchen Walsh, So., Virginia

January 31 – Gabi Albiero, Jr., Louisville; Heather MacCausland, NC State

February 7 – Kate Douglass, Virginia ACC Women’s Diver of the Week October 19, 4 Anna Bradescu, Jr., Georgia Tech; Izzi Mroz, Sr., Virginia Tech

October 11 Mia Vallee, Jr., Miami

Oct. 18 Helene Synnott, Sr., NC State

October 19, 25 Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina

November 1 Samantha Vear, Jr., Florida State; Izzi Mroz, Gr., Virginia Tech

November 19, 8 Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina

November 15 Jess Vega, so, Pitt

November 19, 22 Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina

January 10 – Samantha Vear, Jr., Florida State

Jan. 17 – Jen Bell, Sr., Virginia

Jan. 24 – Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina

Jan. 31 – Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina

February 7 – Emily Grund, R-Sr., North Carolina

