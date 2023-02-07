University of Oklahoma Athletics





NORMAN Oklahoma redshirt senior Madi Williams was selected as one of 30 players chosen for the Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club revealed on Tuesday. Williams, also a top-10 candidate for the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, is the only player in Division I to average 26.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per 40 minutes this season. The Fort Worth, Texas lead the No. 16 Sooners with 16.5 points per game and average 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Williams is one of the most efficient players in the nation as she is the only player in the nation to score 16.5 points with 6.0 rebounds in less than 25 minutes per game. If those numbers are correct, she would become the first Big 12 player since at least 2009 to have such an efficient season. The first Sooner ever to record 2,000 points, 900 rebounds and 300 assists in a career, Williams is a two-time unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection. She is in the school’s top 10 all-time in points, games played, rebounds, double-doubles, and more. In addition, she was a finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award last season and is on the waiting list for both the Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year awards in 2022 and 2023. Williams, an anticipated first-round pick in The Athletic’s latest WNBA Mock Draft , has cemented her legacy as one of the best ever played in Oklahoma. If Williams is named a finalist for the award, he would join LaNeisha Caufield (2002), Stacey Dales (2002) and Courtney Paris (2006-2009) to become the fourth finalist for the nation’s top individual award. No Sooner has never won the award. The Sooners, led by Williams, are 18-4 and 8-3 in Big 12 play this season, one game behind Texas for the conference lead. Oklahoma tips off Tuesday-evening vs. Baylor in Waco, Texas, at 7 p.m

