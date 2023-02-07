SIU Baseball Tabbed MVC Preseason Favorite; Three Salukis named Preseason All-MVC





CARBONDALE, Ill. Southern Illinois baseball has been voted the league’s favorite in its annual preseason poll of coaches, the Missouri Valley Conference announced Tuesday. The Salukis tallied 93 points and were named the favorite over second-place Missouri State (87 points, three votes for first place). Evansville (79 points) finished third, while Indiana State finished fourth with 75 points and the final 1st place. Bradley was fifth with 58 points, followed by Belmont (53 points), Illinois State (35 points), UIC (25 points), Murray State (23 points), and Valparaiso (22 points). Kaeber Roger , Pier Olivier Boucher And Matthew Steidl each earned spots on the Preseason All-MVC Team. A 2022 All-American, Rog had one of the best statistical seasons in program history in his first season as a Saluki in 2022. The Willemstad, Curaçao native scored the fourth most single-season hits in program history (89) and his 21 doubles and 14 home runs rank sixth in school history. One of only two Salukis to start every game this season, Rog scored 25 multi-hit games, including 10 games with three or more hits and hit a conference-best .405 in MVC play. The switch-hitting shortstop earned MVC’s Joe Carter Player of the Year award, as well as the league’s Newcomer of the Year award, becoming just the second player in conference history to win both in the same season. Steidl is coming off a strong 2022 season, appearing in 30 games and recording a 7-4 record with six saves en route to First Team All-MVC honors. The righthander finished third in the MVC with 91 strikeouts with a 3:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In total, the Gallatin, Tennessee native threw 75.2 innings, giving up 29 runs while holding opponents to a .262 average. During the latter part of conference play, Steidl pitched in nine of the season’s final 12 games, helping the Salukis to a 10–2 record and the program’s first MVC title in 32 years. Boucher posted a .325 batting average a year ago, the third best on the team. He played in 52 games, including 46 in the outfield. The Saint-Joseph-de-Bauce, Quebec native went 10-for-11 on stolen bases and was a steady force on the stretch to Southern in their MVC title attempt, hitting .435 in the final six games to win SIU. to his first MVC Regular Season Championship in over 30 years. Pre-season curated awards MVC Preseason All-Conference SS, Kaeber Roger BY, Pier Olivier Boucher RHP, Matthew Steidl Collegiate Baseball Second Team Preseason All-American: RHP, Matthew Steidl Third Team Preseason All-American: SS, Kaeber Roger D1Baseball.com Preseason Player of the Year: SS, Kaeber Roger Draft Outlook 2023 (MVC Rank)

No. 3, R.H.P., Paul Bonzagni No. 7, R.H.P., Easton Dermody No. 19, SS, Kaeber Roger No. 21, OF, Pier Olivier Boucher No. 24, 3B, Ryan Rodriguez Perfect game USA Preseason Player of the Year: SS, Kaeber Roger NEXT ONE The Salukis will open the 2023 season on February 17 in South Carolina with a three-game weekend series against Wofford and a lone game against Towson. FOLLOW THE SALUKIS Stay up to date with the latest news and information about the Salukis by following the team on Twitter at @SIU_Baseballon Facebook at Facebook.com/SalukiBaseball and on Instagram at @SIU_Baseball. Fans can also download the “Salukis” mobile app at theApp StoreorGoogle Play Store.

