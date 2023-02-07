Sports
Big expectations: Preview of the 2023 women’s lacrosse season
Lehman and her staff have an experienced unit at their disposal with seven seniors and three graduate students about to return.
This senior class was the freshmen when we came in as coaching staff, and the fifth years were sophomores, Lehman added. I’m excited to see what they can do and how they lead this team. They have had a lot of playing time. They fight hard, they want to win. They fight for each other and really set the tone for what they want from this program, how they want to play each game and how they want to keep the culture and camaraderie in the locker room. That was so great for us, they celebrate all the little things and they just get so excited for each other.
Senior Cassidy Spilis, after a successful 2022 season, will again play a key role for the Scarlet Knights. The Tabernacle, New Jersey native was the unanimous Big Ten Midfielder of the Year 2022, as well as an IWLCA First-team All-American. Her 69 goals last season was a single-season record in the program, and she enters the season ranked No. 3 on the program’s all-time draws list with 170.
She is the ultimate competitor, Lehman said. She is fearless and she will put the team on her back. As a midfielder she plays for us all over the field, she is a player you can count on. What’s so special about Cassidy is that she wants to keep growing her game. I’ve seen her grow tremendously since her first year. She had a great fall and I’m excited to see what she does this spring.
