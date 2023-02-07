Three Collect Preseason All-ACC Recognition





DURHAM Three Blue Devils were awarded Preseason All-ACC recognition for the 2023 campaign, as announced by the congressional bureau Tuesday. Cubby Biscardi earned a spot on the defense team while Olivia Carter And Maddie Jenner were named in the main squad. Duke was picked to finish fourth in the ACC by a poll of the league’s 10 head coaches, also released Tuesday. North Carolina was selected as the preseason favorite to win the conference with a total of 92 points, followed by Boston College (86), Syracuse (85), Duke (65), Notre Dame (64), Virginia (58) , Virginia Tech (36), Louisville (27), Pitt (23) and Clemson (14) to round out the preseason rankings. Playing defenseman, Biscardi helped spearhead Duke’s tough defense last season. Duke’s scoring defense (11.00 GAA) was 26th nationally and third in the conference, while its 11.30 generated turnovers per game was sixth nationally. Individually, Biscardi ranked 10th nationally with 2.10 caused turnover per game and posted a career-high five caused turnover performance against Penn. She owns 72 careers and made turnovers rank 12th on Duke’s list of all-time records heading into her senior year. As a midfielder, Carner made great strides both offensively and defensively last season and was placed on the Tewaaraton Watch List for her efforts. She finished third on the team with 50 points off 31 goals and 19 assists, shooting .484. Defensively, she was second on the side with an impressive 33 turnovers caused and also picked up 23 draws and 20 ground balls. Against Pittsburgh and Penn, Carner was great for Duke on both sides of the field. She recorded a career-high six points (3G, 3A) and a career-high four caused turnovers against Pittsburgh. She followed that performance with three goals against Penn. As one of Duke’s most complete players, she recorded three or more points in 11 games last season. A forward and draw specialist, Jenner returned to the circle as the best in the sport in the draw in 2022 and was spectacular all spring, finishing with 233 draws in 20 games. In Duke’s win at High Point, Jenner grabbed a career-high 21, surpassing her previous record of 19. That’s the most in a single game in Duke history, beating her sister Olivia’s 20 in 2019. She was instrumental in controlling the pace of the game, winning the tie and conceding Duke stand to keep possession of the ball. She also had 30 points (28G, 2A) last season. Over the course of her career, she has amassed a total of 604 drafts and is the nation’s NCAA active career leader in draft checks per game (9.29) and total draft checks (604). She broke the NCAA single-season draw control record (233) last spring, Duke’s all-time draw control record and is 42 shy of breaking the NCAA career record. The 11th-ranked Blue Devils begin the season against Navy on Friday. The opening draw is scheduled for 2pm at Koskinen Stadium on ACCNX. Follow up with the Blue Devils for more information on Duke women’s lacrosseTwitter,FacebookAndInstagramby searching “DukeWLAX. #Good week 2023 ACC Preseason Coaches Poll 1. North Carolina (7), 92

2. Boston College (1), 86

3. Syracuse (1), 85

4. Duke, 65

5. Notre Dame (1), 64

6.Virginia, 58

7.Virginia Tech, 36

8.Louisville, 27

9. Pitt, 23

10. Clemson, 14

First place votes in brackets 2023 Pre-Season All-ACC Team

Attack Jenn Medjid, Sr., Boston College

Caitlyn Wurzburger, Jr., North Carolina

Meaghan Tyrrell, Gr., Syracuse midfield Belle Smith, Jr., Boston College

Kasey Choma, Sr., Notre Dame

Emma Tyrrell, Sr., Syracuse Defense Hollie Schleicher, Sr., Boston College

Cubby Biscardi sr., duke

Emily Nalls, Sr., North Carolina keeper Rachel Hall, Gr., Boston College Big Cassidy Weeks, Gr., M, Boston College

Olivia Carter Sr., M, Hertog

Nicole Perroni, Sr., M, Louisville

Maddie Jenner Gr., A/Draw, Hertog

Brooklyn Walker-Welch, So., D North Carolina

Madison Ahern, Sr., A, Notre Dame

Rachel Clark, So., A, Virginia

Ashlyn McGovern, Gr., A, Virginia

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2023/2/7/womens-lacrosse-three-collect-preseason-all-acc-recognition.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos