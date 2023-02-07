Tech Takeaways: WBB brings home win on Big Monday





Georgia Amoore scored 27 points and Elizabeth Kitty added 25 and the No. 11 Virginia Tech women’s basketball team defeated the No. 22 NC State Wolfpack 73-61 on the road Monday night. In the Hokies (19-4, 9-4 ACC), three players scored in double digits, led by Amoore, who had 27 points and six assists. Kitley tacked on a double-double with 25 points and 14 rebounds and Cayla King also chipped with 10 points. Stay connected with Tech Women’s Basketball

Kitley won’t stop Elizabeth Kitty recorded her 10th 20+ point game this season in Raleigh on Feb. 6. During the win over NC State, Kitley tallied 25 points.

The center now ranks second all-time at VT with 1,812 points.

Following her efforts at NC State, Kitley was named to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team. Amoore ranks career high Georgia Amoore scored a career-high 27 points during her performance in Raleigh.

Amoore joined Aisha Shepard as the only VT player since 2009/2010 to earn 25+ points, 5+ 3FG and 5+ assists in a single game.

Amoore and Kitley became the first pair since February 3, 2019 to score 25+ points apiece in a single game. Getting a leg up on the Wolfpack The win marked Virginia Tech’s first-ever win at Raleigh against NC State in program history. The Hokies never trailed throughout the game.

Cayla King soloed to third in three pointers made in program history with 203.

Of the Hokies’ next five games, four will be against ranked opponents.

