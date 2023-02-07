University of Oklahoma Athletics

NORMAN For the third time this season, a trio of gymnasts from Oklahoma won the weekly Big 12 Conference honors, the conference announced Tuesday. Danielle Sievers was named Gymnast of the Week, Dana Fletcher was Event Specialist of the Week and Believe Torrez was named Newcomer of the Week.

Sievers earned her sixth weekly competition honor and second Big 12 Gymnast of the Week honors. Fletcher’s second Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week award is her fourth weekly league award and first this season. Torrez earned her third weekly conference, the most for a single gymnast this season. Oklahoma’s trio of Sievers (two), Torrez (three), and sophomores Jordan Bowers (two) are the only gymnasts this season to earn multiple weekly conference honors.

In front of the fourth-best crowd in program history (6,358) and OU’s largest attendance for a conference home opener, the trio were all instrumental in leading the Sooners to the nation’s highest home score this season with a 198,225 against Iowa State Friday night. OU is the only team this season with back-to-back 198-plus scores Denver (January 29; 198,425) and Iowa State (February 3; 198,225). The Sooners improved to 7-0 on the season and remained the only undefeated team in the conference.

All three Sooners contributed to the floor lineup that earned a fifth straight 49,400-plus Friday night (49,425). Sievers’ season-high score of 9,925 bars also helped OU reach the sixth-highest score in the program’s history with a score of 49,675, marking the best score in the nation this season. Sievers and Torrez are both members of an OU vault team with 10.0 starting value vaults in all six spots.

Sievers scored a 9.925 on all three of her events and had top three finishes on all three in a win over Iowa State on Friday. The Gary, SD native earned season highs on bars and floor, where she placed third and second, respectively. Sievers opened OU’s vault team for the third week in a row with a nearly pinned Yurchenko 1.5 and placed third with a 9.925.

Sievers has scored 9.850 or higher on every routine this season (14 total). Sievers ranks 13th nationally on vault with an average score of 9.905, placing her third in the conference behind teammates Bowers and Katherine Le Vasseur . She has also moved into the top 25 nationally on floor for the first time this season and is tied for 23rd nationally and second in the conference with a 9.900 average.

Fletcher won her fourth overall floor title and first this season, earning a season-high 9,950 against Iowa State on Friday night. The Philadelphia native opened her jazzy funk routine with a new whip-to-double opening pass and showcased cheeky choreography. Showing the Sooners’ depth on the bars, Fletcher competed in an exhibition spot for an impressive 9.875 to tie her second-highest score at the event this season.

Torrez was the only freshman to appear for the Sooners against Iowa State and returned in the all-around, which was marked by a career-high 9.900 on vault, 9.925 on floor and 9.875 on beam. She was the top freshman in all three events in the Friday night meet. After falling onto bars, Torrez showed mental strength on the toughest event to perform under pressure, the balance beam. She bounced back with an impressive 9.875 on the event, showing difficulties from start to finish with a side-aerial-to-back layout stepout series and finishing with a double-back dismount. Torrez anchored the lineup on floor with a 9.925 on Friday night with difficult tumbling, including a double layout for the opening pass and a front tuck through to double back for her combination pass.

During the season, Torrez has scored 9.850 or higher on 15 of the 21 routines she has competed in this season. The Bristol, Wis., native is currently the top freshman in the Big 12 across all four events and the all-around. She is tied for second in the conference on floor and sixth on beam and in the all-around. Torrez also ranks 23rd nationally on floor.

Oklahoma will head to the Lone Star State on Saturday, February 11 at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth. The encounter, which also includes No. 11 Alabama, No. 16 Arkansas and No. 24 Stanford, will begin at 7:30 PM CT. Tickets are $35 for both NCAA sessions and can be purchased online through the Metroplex Challenge website.

