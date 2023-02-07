



STEPHENVILLE, Texas Tarleton and WAC weekly prices fit together like peanut butter and jelly. The Western Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday that the Texans won the weekly awards for the second time this year Martha Makantasi was named WAC Singles Player of the Week, and the duo of Ximena Morales And Laura Razet was named WAC Doubles Team of the Week. This earns Makantasi the WAC Singles Player of the Week, marking the second time this season that Morales has earned a WAC doubles honor. For the competition to be played from January 30 to February 5, Makantasi takes her singles award for the seventh time in her career. Makantasi went 1-0 in the No. 1 flight last week, defeating Sasha Lebedeva of Oral Roberts in straight sets 7-5 6-4. Tarleton won four of their last five singles matches before the come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Oral Roberts in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Friday night to improve to 2-2 on the year. The Texan junior has won twice this year to improve to 2-1 in singles, all ranked No. 1. Dating from last season, Makantasi has won seven of her last eight singles matches and 12 of her last 14 . Morales and Razet, meanwhile, won their only doubles match of the week in flight No. 3 against Arina Sorokina and Zere Iskakova against Oral Roberts 6-4. Morales and Razet, both Texan freshmen, are 2-0 in doubles this season as a pair. Together, Morales and Razet have won 12 of 19 matches in their two doubles matches this year. For Tarleton, this is their fifth and sixth WAC honors in 2022-23, with nearly three months left to play. In October, Celia Vaudiau was the WAC Singles Player of the Month, plus Elsa drinking and Morales shared the WAC Doubles Team of the Month award. In September, Emma Person was the WAC Singles Player of the Month. The Texans have two games this week, one at UTSA in San Antonio on Friday at 2 p.m. CT, the other on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT at Texas State in San Marcos. Tarleton’s 2022-23 WAC Awards (monthly before September, weekly starting January): September: Emma Person Single people

October: Celia Vaudiau singles; Elsa drinking And Ximena Morales Double

January 23-29: Martha Makantasi Single people

Jan. February 30. 5: Martha Makantasi singles; Ximena Morales And Laura Razet Double

