No. 20 Cal plays Miami, NC State in Florida







Catharyn Hayne / KLC Photos Jessica Alsola and the Bears play in Miami twice this weekend.

BERKELEY The 20th-ranked California women’s tennis team travels to Florida this weekend to play No. 16 Miami and No. 10 North Carolina State in a neutral-site game in Miami. The Golden Bears (2-1) will face the host Hurricanes (3-1) on Saturday at 12PM ET and take on the Wolfpack (4-1) at the Neil Schiff on Sunday at 11/10 AM ET Tennis Center in Miami. Click here for the live stream of Saturday’s game and click here for the live scores link to both matches. Fans can also follow updates from the Bears games on Twitter at @CalWomensTennis. Matches UCLA & Pepperdine rained out Both of Cal’s scheduled games last weekend were rained out, with Saturday’s game with UCLA canceled and Sunday’s vs. No. 8 Pepperdine was postponed to a date to be determined. The Bears and Waves played about five minutes into their game before inclement weather ended the day. Poll position Cal is ranked #20 in the most recent ITA Coaches Poll. In the most recent individual ITA polls, Jessica Alsola (currently with a record of 11-3) ranked 16th in singles, Hannah Villers Moeller (11-4) in 93rd place, the duo of Alsola and Katja Wiersholm (12-5) was ranked No. 15 in doubles and Alsola and senior combination Valentina Ivanov (3-1) finished 51st. The ITA will publish the following series of individual polls on Wednesday. Explore the bears Cal has a 7-4 all-time series record with Miami; in their last meeting in 2012, the Bears defeated the Canes 4–0

Hannah Villers Moeller earned both of Cal’s wins, including the 6-1 victory over UC Santa Barbara on January 21 and the 4-1 victory over Princeton in the ITA Kickoff Weekend on January 27 at Berkeley

earned both of Cal’s wins, including the 6-1 victory over UC Santa Barbara on January 21 and the 4-1 victory over Princeton in the ITA Kickoff Weekend on January 27 at Berkeley Haley Giavara ended fall 2022 in France, where the Cal senior and Team USA won the Master’U BNP Paribas Championship, with Cal head coach Amanda Augustus back on the American staff

ended fall 2022 in France, where the Cal senior and Team USA won the Master’U BNP Paribas Championship, with Cal head coach back on the American staff sophomore Jessica Alsola And Katja Wiersholm were outstanding in the fall, as the duo won the ITA Northwest Regional Championships and reached the consolation doubles final at the ITA National Fall Championships

And were outstanding in the fall, as the duo won the ITA Northwest Regional Championships and reached the consolation doubles final at the ITA National Fall Championships Alsola, Wiersholm and Viller Moeller reached the singles quarterfinals at the ITA regionals

Also last fall, Alsola won the consolation singles title at the ITA All-American Championships, defeating USD’s Solymar Colling in the final 6-2, 6-3

Former two-time NCAA doubles champion Amanda Augustus the 2021 Pac-12 Coach of the Year and five-time ITA Northwest Region Coach of the Year (including in 2021-22) is in her 16th year as head coach at her alma mater

the 2021 Pac-12 Coach of the Year and five-time ITA Northwest Region Coach of the Year (including in 2021-22) is in her 16th year as head coach at her alma mater Co-head coach Zak Warren the 2022 ITA Northwest Region Assistant Coach of the Year, who has won a total of four regional awards, is in his ninth year with the staff

the 2022 ITA Northwest Region Assistant Coach of the Year, who has won a total of four regional awards, is in his ninth year with the staff Sean Hill is in his first year as Cal’s volunteer assistant coach after playing for Cal’s men’s tennis team as a graduate student last season Exploring the hurricanes In their final game, the Canes defeated Florida Gulf Cost 7-0 on February 3 in Miami

In January at the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Miami, the Canes defeated FIU 4-0 and then lost to No. 24 Iowa State, 4-3

Three Canes ranked in singles: No. 14 Alexa Noel, No. Daevenia Achong and No. 123 Isabelle Pfennig

In doubles, the pair of Achong and Noel ranks 14th

Paige Yaroshuk-Tews is in her 26th season as Miami head coach Exploring the Wolfpack NC State has a 1-0 all-time series record with Cal, beating the Bears 4-0 in last year’s NCAA Championship round of 16

In the final two games, the Wolfpack defeated No. 15 Oklahoma 6-1 and No. 22 Tennessee 6-1

At the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Raleigh, North Carolina, the pack defeated Illinois 4-0 and then lost to No. 21 Vanderbilt 4-3

Alana Smith (13th), Amelia Rajecki (23rd), Abigail Rencheli (25th) and Sophie Abrams (97th) are ranked in singles

The duos of Rajecki and Nell Miller (8th) and Abrams and Rencheli (60th) are ranked in doubles

Simon Earnshaw is in his ninth year as NC State head coach The next time Cal hosts San Diego State on February 24 at 1:30 p.m. in Hellman Stay informed For more coverage of the Bears, follow them on Twitter (@CalWomensTennis), Instagram (@CalWomensTennis) and Facebook (@CalWomensTennis).

