Aggies add four T&F weekly awards to their total





EAST GREENBORO North Carolina A&T continued to dominate the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) weekly indoor athletic awards. The Aggies added four more on Tuesday, winning all four categories. Paula salmon And Juliet Nwosu took home the women’s awards after outstanding displays at the University of South Carolina (USC) South Carolina Invitational at the Carolina Indoor Track and Field Complex. Reheem Hayles And Brayden Hodgest captured the male honors after solid performances at USC. Salmon won co-track and field athlete of the week, winning her second weekly honor of the season. Salmon won the 60m hurdles and finished the competition with a season-best time of 8.19. She improved on her CAA-leading position in the 60H and ranks 18th nationally in the event. She also ran a season-best 24.82 in the 200 meters, finishing seventh. The former MEAC champion in the high jump also jumped 5 feet, 5 inches in the high jump at USC to finish fifth. Salmon shares this week’s prize with Hampton’s Amira Aduma. Nwosu claimed the Field Athlete of the Week award. It is her first honor of the season and career. She placed first in the shot put at the South Carolina Invitational, winning the event with her best throw landing at 54 feet, 6 inches. Nwosu achieved a personal best. She leads the CAA by over four feet. Nationally, she ranks 27th. Hayles has been on the rise since the Aggies indoor season began. He claimed his second Male Athlete of the Week honor this season on Tuesday. Hayles won the 400 meters to remain undefeated in the event this season. Hayles posted a season-best 46.14, eighth nationally and No. 1 in the CAA. He also ran a personal best of 21.52 in the 200m to take third place at USC. Hayles is third in the conference in the 200 meters, with three sprinters in the top-3 while Hayles is at the back Shemar Chambers (20.96) and Brandon News (21.41). In addition, Hayles also helped the Aggies finish second in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:07.44. It was the best collegiate time of the event as the Aggies finished behind a professional team. Ryan Saint-Germain Nya and Chambers also competed in the 4×400. Hodgest won his second male field athlete of the week award this season. In addition, he recorded the best shot put of the weekend in the league. He finished fourth with a throw of 56 feet, 5 inches to mark his third throw over 56 feet this season. He remains the only CAA competitor to throw over 16 yards. Also winning prizes this season are Jada Griffin who won Female Athlete of the Week on January 24, and Aeneas Reed Jr, who won Field Male Athlete of the Week on January 24. The Aggies have won nine weekly honors this season. They will return to action on February 10 and 11 at the prestigious Tiger Paw Invitational hosted by Clemson at the Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex.

