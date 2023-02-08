Hawkins named in top 10 for Jerry West Award





UConn Athletic Communications / February 7, 2023 SPRINGFIELD, Mass. UConn sophomore security guard Jordan Hawkins has been named as one of the Top 10 candidates for the 2023 Jerry West Award, which recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball. Hawkins (Gaithersburg, Md.) is the second leading scorer (16.2 ppg) for the 18-6 Huskies and the leading scorer in the entire BIG EAST Conference (17.5) in conference-only games. UConn’s biggest three-point threat, the 6-5 sophomore, shoots 41.5 percent overall, 39.4 percent from three-point range and 85.9 percent from the foul line. In the Huskies’ last six games, Hawkins has increased his stats to average 21.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game and shoot 48.7 percent overall, 40.9 percent from three-point range, and 91.9 percent from the foul line . Hawkins is the only BIG EAST Conference player on the Top 10 list for the Jerry West Award. He is joined by Adam Flagler and Keyonte George of Baylor, Marcus Sasser of Houston, Terrence Shannon Jr. of Illinois, Gradey Dick of Kansas, Taevion Kinsey of Marshall, Isaiah Wong of Miami, Terquavion Smith of North Carolina, and Santiago Vescovi of Tennessee. . Named for the NBA Hall of Famer of the Los Angeles Lakers and MVP of the 1959 Final Four while playing for West Virginia, the Jerry West Award is entering its ninth year. Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies starting Friday, February 10 at hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote counts as one committee vote during the finalist selection process. In March, five finalists will be introduced to West and the Hall of Fame selection committee. The selection committee for the Jerry West Award is composed of top men’s basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers. The winner of the 2023 Jerry West Award will be presented on a date to be determined, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Other awards presented include the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward), Karl Malone Award (Power Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five. Past winners of the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award include Johnny Davis, Wisconsin (2022), Chris Duarte, Oregon (2021), Myles Powell, Seton Hall (2020), RJ Barrett, Duke (2019), Carsen Edwards, Purdue (2018), Malik Monk, Kentucky (2017), Buddy Hield, Oklahoma (2016) and D’Angelo Russell, Ohio State (2015). For more information on the Jerry West Award 2023 and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall And #WestAward on Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uconnhuskies.com/news/2023/2/5/mens-basketball-hawkins-named-to-top-10-for-jerry-west-award.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos