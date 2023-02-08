Hudepohl wins Motor City Classic while Women’s Golf takes second





ORLANDO, Fla. — Creightons Eleanor Hudepohl overcame a two-stroke deficit on the back nine of the final round to win Tuesday’s Motor City Classic in Orlando, Fla. spring. A sophomore from Cincinnati, Ohio, Hudepohl had a three-round total of 223 to surpass the field of 36 golfers. She opened with an 1-under 71 on Sunday and followed it up with a 78 in the second round to tie for third place for a closing 74. She was two shots behind Evansville’s Allison Enchelmayer after 13 holes on Tuesday, and advantage when the Purple Aces senior had three consecutive holes of bogey or worse. Hudepohl made a birdie on the 17th hole, a par four of 322 yards, which proved to be the difference. The win was Hudepohl’s second in her last three tournaments, having also won the Big O Classic at Oak Hills Country Club last October. She now owns a team-low 74.93 scoring average over 15 rounds this season. shared fourth place Katherine Lemme compiling rounds of 76, 73 and 78 for a total of 227. The southpaw now has three top-five finishes in six events during her sophomore season, and seven times overall in her collegiate career. Senior Kate Allen tied for 14th place with a total of 236. She continued her opening 82 placing her in 29th place with loops of 76 and 78 to skyrocket in the standings. Gabby Tremblay tied for 21st after circuits of 79, 80 and 81, while Annika Yturralde had rounds of 80, 83 and 84 to take 30th place. Competing as an individual but not taking into account the Bluejay team score was Mia Gaboriau . She had scores of 81, 76 and 78 to finish in 11th place. Tournament host Oakland won the tournament by seven shots over Creighton with a 54-hole total of 917. It was Creighton’s third consecutive second-place finish last fall. Six teams competed in the event at the Rio Pinar Country Club, which spanned 6,049 yards on the par 72 course. The Bluejays will return to the track on February 20-21 at the Islander Classic in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocreighton.com/news/2023/2/7/hudepohl-wins-motor-city-classic-as-womens-golf-takes-second.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected].BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos