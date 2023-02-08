Krstic completes comeback win for Elon against Campbell





Next game: at North Carolina 2/12/2023 | 1:00 pm February 12 (Sun) / 1:00 PM bee North Carolina BUY CREEK, NC The Elon University men’s tennis team fought back from a 3-1 deficit against Campbell on Tuesday and won its final three games to complete a 4-3 road comeback win. BOX SCORE (PDF) freshman Oscar Antinheimo tied the score at 3-3 with a lane 6 win for fellow freshmen Veljko Kristic clinched victory for the Phoenix with a dramatic final set victory on Court 6. “We were down all day and to see some of our young guys step up and take the game in was great for us,” said head coach Michael Leonard said. THE OVERFLOW Elon lost a tight double and fell behind 1-0. Ben Zipay improved to 2-0 on the season in doubles with a 6-2 win on Court 3 next Nicholas Condos . However, the Camels won on Court 1 and the duo of Nicholas Campbell And Ahmed Hosni fell in a tiebreaker on Court 2.

improved to 2-0 on the season in doubles with a 6-2 win on Court 3 next . However, the Camels won on Court 1 and the duo of And fell in a tiebreaker on Court 2. Nicholas Campbell tied the game at 1-1 with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over the No. 2 spot. The win was Campbell’s second of the season and his second straight win.

tied the game at 1-1 with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over the No. 2 spot. The win was Campbell’s second of the season and his second straight win. The Camels won the next two completed games on courts 4 and 5 to take a 3-1 lead. Hosni fell to Campbell’s Benjamin Maes in a third set in fourth and Condos dropped a competitive match in fifth against Leon Petko.

Need wins in last three singles matches to win, Daniel Martin it started for Elon with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory on Court 1 against Damien Nezar. The win was Martin’s 11 e in his last 13 singles matches and his first in a final set since April 14, 2022, against UNC Greensboro.

it started for Elon with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory on Court 1 against Damien Nezar. The win was Martin’s 11 in his last 13 singles matches and his first in a final set since April 14, 2022, against UNC Greensboro. Oscar Antinheimo tied the game at 3-3 with a 6-4, 7-6 win against Gustavs Lukstins on Court 6. The freshman has now won three consecutive singles matches in the No. 6 spot and is tied with Martin for a team -high three wins this season.

tied the game at 3-3 with a 6-4, 7-6 win against Gustavs Lukstins on Court 6. The freshman has now won three consecutive singles matches in the No. 6 spot and is tied with Martin for a team -high three wins this season. With the result of the game in the balance on court 3, freshmen Veljko Kristic fought to win in the third set against Campbell’s Lukas Steffen to secure the comeback win for the Phoenix. Krstic won the first set 6-3, but lost a narrow tiebreak in the second. He responded in the final frame and won it 6–4 to earn his second career singles win and earn Elon’s second successive victory.

fought to win in the third set against Campbell’s Lukas Steffen to secure the comeback win for the Phoenix. Krstic won the first set 6-3, but lost a narrow tiebreak in the second. He responded in the final frame and won it 6–4 to earn his second career singles win and earn Elon’s second successive victory. This was Elon’s first win by a 4–3 scoreline since March 15, 2022 against Coastal Carolina and first 3–1 comeback win since the 2019 Colonial Athletic Association championship game against UNC Wilmington.

With the result, Elon improved to 2-2 this season. NEXT ONE Elon travels to No. 14 North Carolina at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center. The match starts at 2 p.m

The Phoenix then returns home for three games in a row at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center, as the maroon and gold will take on Longwood on February 15 at 2:00 p.m. for a doubleheader against Shaw and Georgia State on February 18. RESULTS

Single people 1. Daniel Martin (Elon) def. Damien Nezar (Campbell) 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

2. Nicholas Campbell (Elon) def. Tomas Balazi (Campbell) 6-4, 6-3

3. Veljko Kristic (Elon) def. Luke Steffen (Campbell) 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4

4. Benjamin Maes (Campbell) def. Ahmed Hosni (Elon) 6-2, 3-6, 6-0

5. Leon Petko (Campbell) def. Nicholas Condos (Elon) 7-6 (4), 6-4

6. Oscar Antinheimo (Elon) def. Gustavus Lukstins (Campbell) 6-4, 7-6 (3) Doubles 1. Defeats Thomas Balazi/Leon Petko (Campbell). Oscar Antinheimo / Daniel Martin (Elon) 6-3

2. Damien Nezar/Benjamin Maes (Campbell) def. Nicholas Campbell / Ahmed Hosni (Elon) 7-6 (3)

3. Nicholas Condos / Ben Zipay (Elon) def. Luke Steffen/Noah Macquart (Campbell) 6-2 Order of Finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (2,4,5,1,6,3) –ELON–

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://elonphoenix.com/news/2023/2/7/mens-tennis-krstic-completes-comeback-victory-for-elon-against-campbell.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos