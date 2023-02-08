Beach Volleyball Announces 2023 Game Schedule – LSU





Baton Rouge –With the season kicking off on the last weekend in February, LSU Beach Volleyball Head Coach Russell Brock announced the tournament game schedule for the Tigers in their upcoming season. LSU opens its season in New Orleans at the Tulane Invitational. The Tigers will face Tulane, University of North Alabama, Nicholls State and the University of New Orleans on February 25-26. The following weekend, the Tigers are home to LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium for the March 4-5 Tiger Beach Challenge. LSU will compete against the UAB, Tusculum, University of North Alabama, Southeastern Louisiana and South Carolina. In mid-March, the Tigers will be on the road to Fort Worth, Texas and Gulf Shores, Alabama for two weekends in a row. LSU will take on Southern Mississippi, Texas A&M-Kingsville and TCU at the Horned Frog Challenge in Fort Worth, March 10-11. The Tigers will face Georgia State, Mercer, Florida State and UCLA at the March to May Tournament in Gulf Shores, March 17-18. At the end of March, the Tigers will be back in Baton Rouge for the LSU Beach Invitational. LSU will take the sand to host the University of New Orleans, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Southern Mississippi, Washington and Florida State University March 25-26. In early April, the Tigers headed to Manhattan Beach, California and Tallahassee, Florida. LSU will take on Loyola Marymount, Florida Atlantic, Southern Mississippi and FSU in the East Meets West Challenge in Manhattan Beach on April 31. The Tigers will face Florida Atlantic University, Loyola Marymount University, Southern Mississippi and Florida State University at the Unconquered Invitational in Tallahassee, April 7-8. The Tigers will host Nicholls State, the University of North Florida, Houston Christian University and the University of Stanford at LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium to close out the April 14-15 regular season at the Battle on the Bayou. After a week off, LSU will travel to Huntsville, Alabama for the April 27-29 CCSA Tournament. The NCAA Championship tournament will feature the nation’s top 16 teams in Gulf Shores May 5-7. For the second consecutive year, the NCAA Championship will operate under a new format. This year the format will be a 16-team, single-elimination format, bringing it in line with most NCAA Championship formats. Last May, the Beach Volleyball Championship was played for the first time with a field of 16 teams. Eight single-elimination first-round duels were played on the first day of the four-day event. The remaining eight teams then played the traditional double-elimination format over the final three days of the event. Also, in 2023, the NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Committee will select teams on a national basis rather than selecting a specific number of teams from each geographic region. With the extension of the range and the addition of automatic qualifications, the committee decided that a national selection process should be implemented.

