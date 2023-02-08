Forty-five Mustangs earn Big West Fall All-Academic Team Selection





COMPLETE THE SELECTIONS OF THE ALL ACADEMIC TEAM OF BIG WEST FALL SAN LUIS OBISPO A total of 45 Cal Poly student-athletes one more than a year ago and an increase of 12 selections from 2019 earned Big West Conference Fall All-Academic Team praise Tuesday morning. To be eligible for selection, student-athletes (excluding true freshmen and freshman transfers) were required to maintain at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA during the most recent academic term, while also participating in at least 50 percent of their program’s competitions. Cal Poly’s total of 45 players trailed only UC Santa Barbara (54), UC San Diego (51), and UC Irvine (50) among the Big West’s 11 members. The full list of Cal Poly’s 45 Big West Fall All-Academic Team honors is below. Included Jack Ritter the 2022 Big West men’s cross country individual champion and the only runner in conference history to hold three titles. The Big West title winning men’s Mustang cross country program led all squads with a total of 10 selections. Cal Poly’s women’s cross-country team, also Big West champion last fall, earned six other selections. Cal Poly’s women’s soccer program clinched a second consecutive Big West season title in 2022, enjoying a conference 13 selection selection on a list with Big West Midfielder of the Year honors Camille Lafaix and Goalkeeper of the Year selection Mackenzie Samuel . The Mustang men’s soccer program contributed to a program record nine selections. With 2022 AVCA All-Region honoree Maya Dvoracek and fellow All-Big West first team selection Tommy Stockham included, Cal Poly’s volleyball program produced seven selections, 70 percent of the eligible roster. Men’s Cross Country (10)

Anthony Benitez Sr. Psychology (San Diego, CA)

John Bennett Sr. Mechanical Engineering (Livermore, CA)

Michael Chambers , So. Business Administration (Carmichael, CA)

Zal Fallini-Haas Sr. Architecture (Spring Creek, NV)

Anthony Guera Jr. Aerospace Engineering (Livermore, CA)

Euan Houston , So. Aerospace Engineering (Pleasanton, CA)

Eric Lou Jr. Computer Science (Shoreline, WA)

Jack Ritter , Gr. Civil and Environmental Engineering (Citrus Heights, CA)

Rory Smith , So. Kinesiology (Longniddry, Scotland)

Spencer Thurman Sr. Biological Sciences (Lake Forest Park, WA) Women’s Cross Country (6)

Carissa Buchholz , So. Biological Sciences (South Lake Tahoe, CA)

Misty Diaz Sr. Psychology (Norwalk, CA)

Julia Hekey , So. Comparative Ethnic Studies (Sacramento, CA)

Emma McCain , So. Business Administration (Soquel, CA)

Amanda Olla Sr. Mechanical Engineering (Danville, CA)

Sydney Rivas , Gr. Business Administration (Santa Rosa, CA) Women’s Soccer (13)

Peja Balanon , So. Biological Sciences (Vacaville, CA)

Emma Brown , So. Kinesiology (Clovis, CA)

McKenna Carbon , So. Kinesiology (Corona, CA)

Madison Demijohn Sr. Kinesiology (Thousand Oaks, CA)

Annette Greenley Sr. Business Administration (Los Gatos, CA)

Megan Hansen Sr. Kinesiology (Sacramento, CA)

Camille Lafaix Sr. Psychology (Los Gatos, CA)

Annie Larson , So. Mechanical Engineering (San Clemente, CA)

Emily Nedom , So. Communication Science (Los Gatos, CA)

Olivia Ortis Sr. Biological Sciences (San Luis Obispo, CA)

Kate Reedy Jr. Graphic Communications (Pleasanton, CA)

Kylie Paradise Sr. Business Administration (Hayward, CA)

Mackenzie Samuel , So. Aerospace Engineering (San Diego, CA) Men’s Soccer (9)

Ori Bitton , So. Business Administration (Agoura Hills, CA)

Noah Boettiger Jr. Business Administration (Boulder, CA)

So Nate Colley. Biomedical Engineering (Danville, CA)

Jackson Kestler , So. Kinesiology (Acton, CA)

Max Kleinhammes Sr. Business Administration (Aliso Viejo, CA)

Conner Leber , So. Biomedical Engineering (Phoenix, AZ)

Andrew McGee Jr. Business Administration (Fullerton, CA)

Gabriel Penner Jr. Business Administration (Nipomo, CA)

Logan Thralls Jr. Philosophy (Cardiff-by-the-Sea, CA) Volleyball (7)

Not Bullis , So. Child development (Whitewater, WI)

Maya Dvoracek Sr. Journalism (Truckee, CA)

Amy Hitt Jr. Psychology (Auburn, CA)

Lizzy Markovska , So. Communication Science (Menifee, CA)

Meredith Phillips Sr. Kinesiology (Houston, TX)

Kate Snail Jr. Business Administration (Roseville, CA)

Tommy Stockham Jr. Rec., Parks and Tourism Administration (Las Vegas, NV)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopoly.com/news/2023/2/7/general-forty-five-mustangs-earn-big-west-fall-all-academic-team-selection.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos