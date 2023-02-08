NIU, Naro take first place at Falcon Florida Classic

Women’s Golf | February 7

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. The Northern Illinois University women’s golf team opened the spring championship with a bang at the Falcon Florida Classic. NIU took first place behind a 14-under 850 card, the best 54-hole team score in program history. Sydney Naro placed first in the tournament with her 10-under 206 card, the best 54-hole individual card in team history.

“Yesterday, after the rounds, we said, ‘Let’s go set some records,'” said NIU head coach Kim Kester . “Let’s shoot as low as possible,”

Jasmine Ly just four strokes behind Naro, finished in second place with a scorecard of six under 210, a career high. Ahra Ko also achieved a top-10 finish as she finished in eighth place with a one-under 215.

“Just to see the positive things we’ve seen this week, like keeping the ball in play, giving ourselves birdy chances, those are all great things to get ready to compete for a MAC Championship,”

The hot-shooting Huskies’ path to the podium began Monday by shooting a 284 in the first round and a 280 in the second round. NIU’s 280 tied the program’s 18-hole team scoring record previously set on February 9, 2021, in the third round of the Mid-American Challenge.

Day two and the final round picked up where the Huskies left off the day before and shot low. The team carded a two-under 286 to solidify their 14-under 850 aggregate card and first place, an incredible 10 strokes ahead of Idaho who placed second.

“The conditions today were a lot harder than yesterday – a lot more wind. So coming out, first event, to go as low as we did was pretty amazing and we saw a lot of good things moving forward,”

Naro wrote her name in the history books, winning the first tournament of her career after posting a 10-under 206 aggregate card, a school record. Naro’s last two round scores, both four under 68, tied for the second-best individual 18-hole rounds in NIU history.

In her final round, Naro was bogey-free, while her 14 birdies were the most of any golfer in the event. To boost her tournament, Naro had the best par 4 average on the field with just 3.83 strokes per hole.

Close behind Naro and in second place was Ly with a career best score of six under 210. Ly boomed three-right birdies in the second round to mark a three-under 69 card just one stroke away from her career best. Ly contributed 11 birdies to NIU’s 48, the most of any team. In addition, Ly averaged just 3.93 strokes per hole on the par 4s, placing him second in the field with Kyndall Newman of Idaho.

Ko was on fire, scoring 12 birdies, third most in the field to help her to eighth, a season-best finish. The Huskie senior’s one-under 215 was just three strokes short of her best 54-hole scorecard, previously set at the Mid-American Challenge on February 9, 2021.

Emily Romancew posted a top-20 finish and a career-best final scorecard after recording a four-over-220 at the end of three rounds. Romancew recorded her first-ever eagle on the 18e hole of round two, giving her a two-under-70 shot, a career-best 18-hole round.

Jóhanna Lúðvíksdóttir shot a 232 and played her best golf in round three, with a three-over-75 while Karen Liu shot a 235. The pair made seven birdies combined to wrap things up for NIU.

Behind the Huskies were Idaho, Toledo, Illinois State and Western Michigan rounding out the top five.

NIU’s last tournament win was at the ISU Redbird Invitational on April 10, 2021. The last Huskie to win a tournament as an individual was Ly at the 2022 Mid-American Conference Championships.

“We played great golf. We made some mistakes here and there too. The quality of the golf we put together, knowing we made some mistakes that we can improve on, shows how much better we can be. It was great this weekend, but there are takeaways we want to improve next time,”

NIU is next in action February 20-21 at the Atlantic Invitational in Boynton Beach, Fla. at the Indian Spring Country Club.

“Winning today gives confidence for the next event. We played really well, shot low numbers, shot under par a few rounds in a row, played with the pressure to be in the lead. All those things keep us in the lead. battle and to complete the task of winning.”