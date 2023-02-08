Sports
NIU, Naro take first place at Falcon Florida Classic
Women’s Golf | February 7
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. The Northern Illinois University women’s golf team opened the spring championship with a bang at the Falcon Florida Classic. NIU took first place behind a 14-under 850 card, the best 54-hole team score in program history. Sydney Naro placed first in the tournament with her 10-under 206 card, the best 54-hole individual card in team history.
“Yesterday, after the rounds, we said, ‘Let’s go set some records,'” said NIU head coach Kim Kester. “Let’s shoot as low as possible,”
Jasmine Lyjust four strokes behind Naro, finished in second place with a scorecard of six under 210, a career high. Ahra Ko also achieved a top-10 finish as she finished in eighth place with a one-under 215.
“Just to see the positive things we’ve seen this week, like keeping the ball in play, giving ourselves birdy chances, those are all great things to get ready to compete for a MAC Championship,”
The hot-shooting Huskies’ path to the podium began Monday by shooting a 284 in the first round and a 280 in the second round. NIU’s 280 tied the program’s 18-hole team scoring record previously set on February 9, 2021, in the third round of the Mid-American Challenge.
Day two and the final round picked up where the Huskies left off the day before and shot low. The team carded a two-under 286 to solidify their 14-under 850 aggregate card and first place, an incredible 10 strokes ahead of Idaho who placed second.
“The conditions today were a lot harder than yesterday – a lot more wind. So coming out, first event, to go as low as we did was pretty amazing and we saw a lot of good things moving forward,”
Naro wrote her name in the history books, winning the first tournament of her career after posting a 10-under 206 aggregate card, a school record. Naro’s last two round scores, both four under 68, tied for the second-best individual 18-hole rounds in NIU history.
In her final round, Naro was bogey-free, while her 14 birdies were the most of any golfer in the event. To boost her tournament, Naro had the best par 4 average on the field with just 3.83 strokes per hole.
Close behind Naro and in second place was Ly with a career best score of six under 210. Ly boomed three-right birdies in the second round to mark a three-under 69 card just one stroke away from her career best. Ly contributed 11 birdies to NIU’s 48, the most of any team. In addition, Ly averaged just 3.93 strokes per hole on the par 4s, placing him second in the field with Kyndall Newman of Idaho.
Ko was on fire, scoring 12 birdies, third most in the field to help her to eighth, a season-best finish. The Huskie senior’s one-under 215 was just three strokes short of her best 54-hole scorecard, previously set at the Mid-American Challenge on February 9, 2021.
Emily Romancew posted a top-20 finish and a career-best final scorecard after recording a four-over-220 at the end of three rounds. Romancew recorded her first-ever eagle on the 18e hole of round two, giving her a two-under-70 shot, a career-best 18-hole round.
Jóhanna Lúðvíksdóttir shot a 232 and played her best golf in round three, with a three-over-75 while Karen Liu shot a 235. The pair made seven birdies combined to wrap things up for NIU.
Behind the Huskies were Idaho, Toledo, Illinois State and Western Michigan rounding out the top five.
NIU’s last tournament win was at the ISU Redbird Invitational on April 10, 2021. The last Huskie to win a tournament as an individual was Ly at the 2022 Mid-American Conference Championships.
“We played great golf. We made some mistakes here and there too. The quality of the golf we put together, knowing we made some mistakes that we can improve on, shows how much better we can be. It was great this weekend, but there are takeaways we want to improve next time,”
NIU is next in action February 20-21 at the Atlantic Invitational in Boynton Beach, Fla. at the Indian Spring Country Club.
“Winning today gives confidence for the next event. We played really well, shot low numbers, shot under par a few rounds in a row, played with the pressure to be in the lead. All those things keep us in the lead. battle and to complete the task of winning.”
|
Sources
2/ https://niuhuskies.com/news/2023/2/7/womens-golf-niu-naro-take-first-place-at-falcon-florida-classic.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mindy Kaling visits Jodhpur and meets Bollywood brides; fans ask “on vacation or scouting” for a film with Priyanka Chopra | English Film News
- NIU, Naro take first place at Falcon Florida Classic
- Britney Spears flaunts her curves in gold dress as she’s ‘MORTIFIED’ for posting bad singing video
- Survivors pray for miracles as Turkey steps up quake rescue efforts
- At the NU Centenary Summit reception, President Joko Widodo expresses his hope and appreciation for the contribution of NU
- See the 2023 Hollywood Bowl Summer Schedule – NBC Los Angeles
- Kangana again! Said the Bollywood couple are spying on her
- Forty-five Mustangs earn Big West Fall All-Academic Team Selection
- Dates, schedule, designers, more for NYFW
- The Growth Club is moving further away from Trump
- Ronit Roy was forced to refuse a role in Hollywood. The reason
- US Navy releases footage of Chinese spy balloon wreckage