Hokies ready to gain momentum in Wednesday night’s matchup with Boston College





Boston College (11-13, 5-8 ACC)

vs. Virginia Tech (14-9, 4-8 ACC)

February 8, 2023

Cassell Coliseum

7 p.m. ET

ACC network

Virginia Tech Sports Network SWARTSBURG After winning three of its last four appearances, Virginia Tech looks set to build on a top-10 win at home as Boston College comes to Cassell Coliseum on Wednesday night. Wes Durham and Dan Bonner will be in attendance for ACC Network at 7 p.m., while Zach Mackey and Mike Burnop will provide coverage for the Virginia Tech Sports Network. The game is sold out, but fans arebuy tickets to the game on StubHubthe official secondary marketplace of Virginia Tech Athletics. Stay connected with Tech Men’s Basketball EXPLORE THE EAGLES As one of four teams (GeorgiaTech, Louisville, Virginia) with no top-15 scorer in the league, Boston College ranks 14th in the ACC with 65.8 points per game.

Across the floor, the Eagles are sixth in scoring defense. Boston College is 1-11 in games where the opposing team scores 70-plus points.

In the first meeting between the two sides this season, Devin McGlockton and Makai Ashton-Langford of the Eagles accounted for 54.2% of the team’s score. The serials Tech will look for his first BC Series win since January 5, 2019, a 77-66 victory for the Hokies in Blacksburg.

The Eagles lead the all-time series 22-13.

Tech has fallen during the previous four meetings with Boston College, three of which took place in Chestnut Hill.

Prior to the current four-game skid in the series, the Hokies had won five in a row.

Tech is 8-8 all-time against the Eagles at Blacksburg.

Boston College is the only program that Tech has yet to beat Mike Young ‘s direction. HOKIE BUTTONS The Hokies got their biggest win to date on Saturday in a 74-68 victory over sixth-placed Virginia at Cassell Coliseum.

It was Tech’s third Quad 1 win (UVA, Duke and Oklahoma State). The Hokies also earned their first win against a top six team since November 28, 2020 (No. 3 Villanova).

Sean Pedulla recorded his fifth 20-plus point appearance this season, letting a career-high tie of 22 vs. the Cavaliers fall. He has delivered back-to-back games of at least 20 points for the second time this season. HUNT ON THE HUNT Hunter Kattoor shoots 51.5% (17-33) from three over his last four games.

shoots 51.5% (17-33) from three over his last four games. He recorded back-to-back 20-point games for the first time in his career (vs. Syracuse, at Miami).

Cattoor scored all of his 10 points against UVA in the second half, including a dart off the VT logo at 8:19 to give the Hokies their biggest lead of the game. NEXT ONE Virginia Tech travels to South Bend, Ind. for a 2 p.m. matchup with Notre Dame on Saturday.

